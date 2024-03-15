TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, the House passed a bill to require Chinese company ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok or see it banned in the United States. TikTok had been lobbying extensively against the vote, including by encouraging their users to reach out to their representatives — a move that seems to have backfired. The attention on the app has highlighted that the platform is actually losing money. (The New York Times, BBC, The Information)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Feeling the industry-wide pinch, ONA makes programming cuts. The Student Newsroom and Innovation Lab are closing for financial reasons. (Nieman Lab)

People trust themselves more than they trust the news. They shouldn’t. People have more confidence in their ability to fact-check news than they do in the news itself, and this misplaced confidence could mean people are more susceptible to misinformation. (Columbia Journalism Review)

Sprouts of hope in a gloomy media landscape. Start-ups with star journalists and newsletters on niche topics with broad appeal are thriving with a mix of advertising, subscriptions and events. (The New York Times)

NEW FROM API

Host a successful community listening session: Advice from API Inclusion Index leaders

Community listening is a crucial tenet of improving community engagement, along with asset mapping and collaborating with other local news outlets — all part of the cohort’s efforts toward better engaging communities of color. API’s Inclusion Index team shared the best practices news organizations should consider when shaping community listening sessions. Listening sessions should be structured to prioritize the voices of community members and be ready to receive both positive and negative feedback that can be later shared in your newsroom. If you feel the urge to get defensive, take a breath and listen deeply to what’s being shared — rather than trying to control or sway the conversation.

API Tech Talks: Building trust with source auditing

Is your newsroom looking to build trust with readers, improve engagement with your audience and ensure that your journalism accurately reflects your community? Learn how source auditing can help you work toward those goals by taking a data-informed look at your journalism. Source auditing is more than just cataloging sources and looking at data: it involves an intentional effort to build trust across your newsroom and with your readers.

This API Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can:

Use asset mapping to better understand your community

Rethink your internal newsroom culture and editorial practices to prioritize source auditing

Collect data to assess and improve your journalism

Communicate your work to your readers and the broader community

During this 90-minute session, you’ll hear from newsroom leaders and industry experts who will share best practices and discuss how they’re doing this work in their communities, including newsrooms that utilize API’s award-winning Source Matters product. The event will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 2 – 3:30pm EDT. RSVP here.

How journalists can navigate news avoidance: A conversation with Benjamin Toff

Trusting News is hosting a free Q&A session with Dr. Benjamin Toff about how journalists can better navigate news avoidance. Toff, whose research with Reuters led to the recently published book: “Avoiding the News: Reluctant Audiences for Journalism,” will help journalists better understand the issue of news avoidance — and will share strategies for how journalists can be part of the solution. 1-2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19. Register here.

+ Register for the first API + AP election coverage webinar on AI, misinformation and other threats in the 2024 elections

+ Table Stakes alumni, join us at 1 p.m. ET on March 21 for a session on staff retention and engagement with The Seattle Times

SPECIAL EDITION: Marketing for Local News

March’s Need to Know series focuses on marketing for local news. Each week, Kamila Jambulatova, American Press Institute’s Senior Communications Manager, shares advice and exercises to help small teams effectively promote their journalism and offerings — from building out marketing and outreach plans to mapping your audience journey.

Mapping your audience journey

Map your own audience journey with your team or colleagues. This audience journey likely touches your entire organization, not only those working on subscriptions, and thinking about it strategically can help you promote long-term sustainability.

The goal of the exercise is to spend time thinking about your audiences and finding gaps where you can create pathways for audiences to go from unaware to your biggest promoters. Make sure to use data to your advantage to add valuable insights. You can make this as granular or as simple as you’d like, but either way, taking a larger look can help you make better decisions.

Step 1: Set your stages

Step 2: Add audience markers

Step 3: Create pathways

Step 4: Share and upkeep

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ With Midwest expansion, the Pivot Fund tries to put grassroots news sources on philanthropy’s radar (Nieman Lab)

+ There should be newspapers that we work at where we do this: A conversation with Jonathan Katz (Flaming Hydra)

+ Evan Urquhart’s fight against anti-trans propaganda (Study Hall)

+ Mona Chalabi on storytelling, the power of data, and covering Palestine (The Verge)