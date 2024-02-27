OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: WAMU shuts down local news site DCist, lays off reporters (The Washington Post)

But did you know: When media outlets shutter, why are the websites wiped, too? (Slate)

Last week, as rumors spread that Vice would be shuttered, employees worried that their articles would disappear. Ultimately, the company decided to maintain the Vice website, but many other news sites — including the recently disbanded DCist — have disappeared. Experts say that the reason many sites are simply shuttered is due to security concerns; a site that is not monitored or maintained is at risk of malware or malicious actors. But there are inexpensive ways to maintain an archive that executives can choose to take for the sake of their writers.

+ Noted: To better connect with Spanish-speaking journalists, introducing a Spanish-speaking Poynter (Poynter); Gannett reported just 10,000 employees in its annual report — down from 21,255 when it merged with GateHouse in 2019 (X, @MargotSusca); Gemma Garcia to lead Telemundo news division (The Wrap)

API UPDATE

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. Apply by March 1.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Lessons in media innovation: Strategy isn’t just a fancy word, it’s a really tough job (The Fix)

Patrick Boehler, former head of innovation at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, writes that strategy is a key component of newsroom management that is often overlooked. Top editors often have a content background, but they need more training and guidance on development strategies that help newsrooms work toward a common goal. Without a big picture on how each team’s work contributes to the organization’s work and connects with the outside world, each team will muddle along in its own path and great talent will leave. He also writes about nine other lessons from his time at RFE/RL.

OFFSHORE

In Tallaght, a local paper battles on despite the challenges facing the industry (Dublin Inquirer)

Echo, a 44-year-old print newspaper covering neighborhoods in west Dublin, is the only publication covering things like local art and theater. The family-owned paper says they’ve adjusted their expectations for growth and profitability; the paper itself is smaller these days, and its circulation is half what it was 20 years ago. The paper’s owner says they make 75% of their revenue from ads, and the other 25% from paper sales.

“As a provider to the community, it’s got such elation and it gives us such highs, when people can walk up to you on the street and say, ‘Oh my god, you wrote about our community centre and thanks so much and if the Echo wasn’t here who would write our story?’” — Emma Kennedy, Echo

OFFBEAT

Google tests removing the News tab from search results (Nieman Lab)

Last week, Google Search users noticed that the News tab had disappeared for some people, as part of what the company called an “ongoing” test. On Friday, Google confirmed that the test had concluded, the News filter was now available to everyone, and that the company has no plans to remove it. Nonetheless, it was a worrying update for publishers as Google search has begun replacing links in search results with AI-generated content.

SHAREABLE

City of Detroit wants $17,000 to fill FOIA request on controversial Detroit murals (Detroit Free Press)

Last fall, the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request with the city of Detroit about a controversial mural project, and were told that the outlet would need to pay $17,000 to access the records. Legal experts say that Michigan’s Freedom of Information laws allow public bodies to hide behind excessive fees, which is an abuse of FOIA laws.