Friday, January 18 at 12 p.m. Eastern time

The latest survey from the Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media found that 70% of local journalists experienced work-related burnout. Burnout is an “occupational phenomenon,” but most of us don’t have the power to change the organizations we work for. In this self-reflective session, journalists will contribute anonymously to a series of prompts to learn actionable insights for reassessing and repairing their relationships with work.

Created specifically for those working within a news organization, this session will help journalists:

Assess where they sit on the stress spectrum

Understand what is inside and outside of their control

Self-prescribe a set of actions for the election year to combat their unique blend of burnout

This free webinar is hosted by API and the Atlanta Press Club and facilitated by Sam Ragland, VP of Journalism Programs. Register here.