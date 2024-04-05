Thinking outside the metrics bubble

The 19th’s Alexandra Smith this week explained in the Columbia Journalism Review how the nonprofit news outlet has developed its own metrics tool, which it calls “total journalism reach.” This custom measurement works for The 19th, Smith wrote, because it covers the news organization’s full reach — website views, views of its stories on other news sites and aggregation apps, newsletter open rates and even event attendees, video views, podcast listens and Instagram views.

The metric, Smith says, gets The 19th closer to “accurately representing all of the ways our audiences consume our journalism.”

The 19th is doing something we at API also believe in — the notion that the best metrics for individual newsrooms are blended to represent both reach and engagement. For local newsrooms, it’s vital to focus on how effectively they reach those within their community and how those metrics track the audience journey. What’s key to The 19th’s strategy is the recognition that metrics are not one-size-fits-all, said Stephen Jefferson, API’s senior applications engineer, who works on Metrics for News, our analytics tool that also uses a blended score to measure engagement with more context.

“The creativity to branch out of the metric-status-quo is great and I hope this inspires other newsrooms to think outside the bubble too,” he said.

As technology advances and the media landscape changes, the way news organizations measure engagement and reach will also evolve. Are you thinking outside the metrics bubble? We want to hear your experiences. Give us a shout. We love to talk about metrics!

+ Do you use Google Analytics? Create your own customized metrics with these instructions.

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

+ ProPublica Announces 50-state initiative, boosting local journalism commitment (ProPublica)

ProPublica announced this week that it will publish accountability journalism in every state over the next five years, expanding the work it does at the local and regional level. At least 10 new projects a year will be accepted through the end of 2029.

+ Join us: Frameworks to focus your election coverage. How can newsrooms best deploy their resources in covering elections including local races for mayor, city council, school boards and others that affect people deeply and daily? How might they better allocate finite resources? In the second of our series of webinars with the Associated Press, API’s Samantha Ragland and Emily Ristow and Trusting News’ Joy Mayer will lead a discussion and Q&A on Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Register to participate.

Culture & Inclusion

+ How to take the news to young people (International Journalists’ Network)

Hannah Ajakaiye, the head of FactsMatterNG and a former ICFJ Knight fellow, has some tips for publishers seeking to connect with younger audiences. One of them is understanding how young people consume news nowadays. For example, they tend to multitask. “Insights like this might motivate you to create a news podcast that people can listen to while they carry out other tasks,” writes Amarah Ennis.

+ New journalism school in London sets out to improve diversity (The Guardian)

Serlina Boyd, who founded Cocoa Girl, the first major Black children’s magazine in the UK, is planning to launch a journalism school aimed at improving diversity in the creative industry. “It’s the statistics that got me. They are quite shocking and I feel that there need to be more journalists telling our stories,” she told Nyima Jobe.

Community Engagement & Trust

+ New from API: Pushing weather coverage beyond the basics (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: The Times Union in Albany partnered with a nearby university to build a data-rich, low-cost weather and climate product, following the lead of fellow Hearst-owned San Francisco Chronicle. In the past 12 months, the Times Union has published 138 weather stories and trackers, up 10% from the previous 12 months, writes Erica Smith. Visits to weather stories have more than doubled and average read time has increased by a full 20 seconds.

Revenue & Resilience

+ A newsletter about our uneasy relationship to phones becomes The Guardian’s fastest-growing email ever (Nieman Lab)

A five-week newsletter called “Reclaim Your Brain” this year became the news organization’s fastest-growing newsletter ever. As of this week, more than 139,600 people have signed up to receive the course-based newsletter, writes Sarah Scire. She walks through The Guardian’s concept and execution and explains how the experiment in limited-run newsletters has the potential for other topics.

+ What changes in who’s using AP wires tell us about the news business now (Substack, Richard Tofel’s Second Rough Draft)

Breaking down Gannett and McClatchy’s moves away from Associated Press content, Dick Tofel says what’s really happening is something that he has encouraged — “local papers becoming more local, dropping much of the national and international news widely available elsewhere.” The moves could help local outlets limit “news avoidance,” which he says tends to happen with national rather than local news.

Need to know more?

📉 Chicago Public Media lays off 14 staffers, citing financial troubles (WBEZ)

💸 Ted Cruz pushes back on questions about his podcast’s fundraising arrangement with iHeartMedia (KTRK Houston)

🪧Democrat and Chronicle reporters ready to strike this weekend if a new contract has not been reached (WXXI)

🐰Fox News ignores White House egg complaints (Semafor)

Weekend reads