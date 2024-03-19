OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How ‘pink slime’ journalism exploits our faith in local news (The Washington Post)

But did you know: A company linked to a large ‘pink slime’ network is being hired by big publishers like Gannett (Nieman Lab)

Gannett has hired a company with connections to pink slime network Metric Media to produce advertorial content for the newspaper chain. The company, Advantage Informatics, shared both an owner and an IP address with Metric Media; researchers say they share “technical infrastructure, writers, stories, and executives.” These pink slime networks are often funded by partisan backers and push propaganda masquerading as local news.

+ Noted: Manny García, Angel Rodríguez announced as new top editors at Houston Landing (Houston Landing); Family of slain Ukrainian journalist sues Fox News, alleging a cover-up (NPR); A window into Facebook closes as Meta sets a date to shut down CrowdTangle (Nieman Lab); Latino leaders hit LA Times over layoffs (Axios); Sports Illustrated’s print edition to continue under new operator (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

TOMORROW: API Tech Talks on building trust with source auditing

Is your newsroom looking to build trust with readers, improve engagement with your audience and ensure that your journalism accurately reflects your community? Learn how source auditing can help you work toward those goals by taking a data-informed look at your journalism. Source auditing is more than just cataloging sources and looking at data: it involves an intentional effort to build trust across your newsroom and with your readers.

This API Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can:

Use asset mapping to better understand your community

Rethink your internal newsroom culture and editorial practices to prioritize source auditing

Collect data to assess and improve your journalism

Communicate your work to your readers and the broader community

During this 90-minute session, you’ll hear from newsroom leaders and industry experts who will share best practices and discuss how they’re doing this work in their communities, including newsrooms that utilize API’s award-winning Source Matters product. The event will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 2 – 3:30pm EDT. RSVP here.

TODAY: How journalists can navigate news avoidance: A conversation with Benjamin Toff

Trusting News is hosting a free Q&A session with Dr. Benjamin Toff about how journalists can better navigate news avoidance. Toff, whose research with Reuters led to the recently published book: “Avoiding the News: Reluctant Audiences for Journalism,” will help journalists better understand the issue of news avoidance — and will share strategies for how journalists can be part of the solution. 1-2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19. Register here.

+ Register for the first API + AP election coverage webinar on AI, misinformation and other threats in the 2024 elections

+ Table Stakes alumni, join us at 1 p.m. ET on March 21 for a session on staff retention and engagement with The Seattle Times

TRY THIS AT HOME

Here’s how Newsday brought back field trips to its newsroom (Poynter)

Long Island newspaper Newsday has launched Newsday in Education, a program that pairs free digital access to the paper for local students with field trips to the newsroom for fifth graders. The goal is to help students learn how journalism is produced; each student receives a press pass, as well as a reporter’s notebook and pen, when they arrive. The kids then attend a mock press conference and, with the help of a Newsday reporter, determine which elements are the most important for a news story.

OFFSHORE

‘Glimmer of hope’ for local news as UK publication given charitable status (The Guardian)

The Guildford Dragon News has become the first newspaper in the UK to be granted charitable status after a six-month application process. The number of local journalists in the UK has dropped from 13,000 to 4,000 in the last two decades, and more than 4 million people in the country live in news deserts. The Dragon’s editor, Martin Giles, has been working for free on the paper for more than a decade; he hopes to raise enough money to hire another staffer.

OFFBEAT

Supreme Court defines when it’s illegal for public officials to block social media critics (The Verge)

The Supreme Court has found that public officials may block someone from engaging with their social media account if the account is clearly marked as personal and their posts do not claim to exercise the authority of their official position. In the ruling, the court found that disclaimers designating an account as “personal” or “official” can allow public officials to block users or delete comments on their private accounts while not running afoul of First Amendment rights on their government-linked accounts.

SHAREABLE

The National Trust for Local News buys a ‘mission-driven’ printing press in Colorado (Nieman Lab)

The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit outlet that has been buying and modernizing newspapers around the country, has purchased a used printing press from Canada and will transport it to Colorado. They will use it to print local newspapers in the Denver area, likely including some that lost their printer when Gannett closed its local printing press last year.