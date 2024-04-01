Centering Community Voices

How news organizations can tell untold stories with source tracking

For the past three years, I’ve been working with news organizations across the country that want to improve the diversity of sources quoted in their local stories, largely through the American Press Institute’s source diversity tracking and analysis tool, Source Matters. This effort is often part of a larger newsroom initiative to strengthen community ties by building and repairing relationships across coverage areas to help better understand, connect with and fully represent the people they aim to serve.

As a former beat reporter, I know sourcing is not possible without trusted relationships. It can take reporters years to develop the sources necessary to comprehensively cover their beats, whether it be a focused topic of expertise or a place-based community. And it can take even longer if your news organization has harmed or has historically underrepresented or underserved people in your community. But the benefits of source tracking apply across media types, across types of audiences and for both legacy and newer media. As news organizations work to grow and nurture relationships in their communities, many are focusing on ways to not only track their outreach but also build in the accountability necessary to improve.

For some news organizations, source tracking is just one way they can center care for their communities by examining whose stories are told and whose perspectives dominate their journalism:

At Conecta Arizona , source tracking helps evaluate the representation of voices in their reporting and address the challenges faced by Spanish speakers in accessing transparent and inclusive news media.

, source tracking helps and address the challenges faced by Spanish speakers in accessing transparent and inclusive news media. For San Antonio Report , source tracking has helped their newsroom ensure coverage is not only representative of the large Latino community that makes up their city but also tells the stories that matter to them .

, source tracking has helped their newsroom ensure coverage is not only representative of the large Latino community that makes up their city but also . Colorado Public Radio uses source tracking as part of a larger effort to improve outreach and accountability. They’ve intentionally chosen not to set numeric goals when it comes to source representation but instead to use source tracking as an accountability measure to identify areas of improvement .

“A large part of my job is to directly engage underserved communities,” said Sherkiya Wedgeworth-Hollowell, managing editor of accountability and outreach at Colorado Public Radio. “Source Matters allows me to do my job. It’s not just a tool for the newsroom to write a story. It’s how I shape my newsroom and shape the importance of how to include stories that better represent the people that we serve.”

How source tracking shapes reporting practices

It’s been three years since we launched Source Matters, and it’s become clear that source tracking can result in so much more than just source diversity. It has inspired newsrooms to change their reporting practices and set new internal policies, improve efforts in community listening and trust building, tell untold stories and inform longer-term sustainability strategies.

Inside some newsrooms, that takes the shape of specific goals, such as improving representation of particular communities, providing source development coaching or building relationships with people and community groups that haven’t been well represented.

It’s no secret that the simple act of monitoring progress can have a major impact on achieving goals. In our personal and professional lives, many of us have checked off to-do lists, logged progress in various apps and set goals we anticipate crushing. Newsrooms are no different.

The process of source tracking, however, has often been a tedious, manual and time-consuming task. With the help of Source Matters, which API launched in 2021, tracking is automated, efficient and accessible to everyone in the newsroom. It’s a tool API built after talking with and listening to dozens of news organizations that had either done source audits or wanted to do them. These news organizations were trying to answer if tracking source diversity could lead to more inclusive journalism practices and if identifying barriers to diversity and inclusion would help their newsrooms become more culturally competent.

Over the next few weeks, my colleague, Newsroom Success Manager Shay Totten, and I will highlight some of the news organizations we work with and how they are using Source Matters to foster more inclusive journalism. Among the many examples, best practices and lessons we will share you will learn:

Why sourcing matters, especially in an election year

How better sourcing builds trust in your communities

Why this is not just good practice but also necessary to your newsroom’s future sustainability

How tracking source diversity can change your reporting practices

DIG DEEPER