Join this API and AP webinar to discuss community engagement tools to inform election coverage.

How do American audiences view election news? And what simple steps can you take to build your community’s confidence in your election coverage?

In this webinar, API will discuss both research and strategies for engaged election coverage this year, including:

New findings on how Americans view national and location election news, pulled from API’s work with the Media Insight Project.

Simple structures and tools for authentic community engagement, pulled from our API Inclusion Index program, that can inform and build trust in your election reporting.

News leaders who attend can plan to leave with an understanding of common attitudes Americans have toward election news in 2024 plus frameworks for community engagement to implement. We will also highlight additional resources to turn for support.

This session will include 30 minutes for Q&A to discuss election engagement strategies with peers and experts.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.