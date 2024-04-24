How to illustrate your AI news stories without using robots

It can be hard to avoid talking about AI these days, but Oxford Internet Institute researcher Maggie Mustaklem says the imagery that’s used in many articles about AI is misleading. Often news outlets will use robot imagery when discussing large language models though the two are not related, she tells the Reuters Institute of Journalism. She says that journalists should think about imagery earlier in the process so that they can either commission works or use generative AI to create photos that are actually helpful.

Meanwhile, news outlets are still experimenting with AI tools. Technical.ly reports that The Washington Post is partnering with Virginia Tech to create an AI tool that will answer reader questions based on data taken from the archives, while the BBC is using AI to create education products focused on grade school-age children, according to the Guardian. And Nieman Lab reports that Newsweek’s website includes information about how the legacy brand is folding generative AI tools into their editorial processes.

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

» Join us tomorrow: Frameworks to focus your election coverage. How can newsrooms best deploy their resources in covering elections including local races for mayor, city council, school boards and others that affect people deeply and daily? How might they better allocate finite resources? In the second of our series of webinars with the Associated Press, API’s Samantha Ragland and Emily Ristow and Trusting News’ Joy Mayer will lead a discussion and Q&A on Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Register to participate.

» Trump campaign denies press credentials for several journalists (Vanity Fair)

Reporters for The Washington Post, Axios and Vanity Fair have been denied access to campaign events based on their reporting of former President Trump’s public statements. So far, the campaign has not denied entire news organizations access as they did in 2016.

+ Related: How Biden, Trump favor safe spaces (Axios)

» Communications workshop: Covering elections and voting in 2024 (The Elections Group)

Tomorrow, April 25, The Elections Group will hold a webinar with practical tips about covering the election. The conversation will be based on the group’s recent guide to election coverage, with information about engaging with election officials, understanding voting rules and exploring more human stories.

—

Culture & Inclusion

» Report explores and recommends peer support networks for U.S. journalists facing online abuse (The Journalist’s Resource)

PEN America says that peer support groups that are seen in high-stress industries like emergency services would be useful for journalists who find themselves under attack. They argue that without this support, many journalists and particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, will leave the industry.

» Anti-DEI laws and the effect on public media (LinkedIn, Ernesto Aguilar)

There are 82 bills aimed at restricting DEI legislation across the country, and while they don’t specifically target media outlets, there are already examples of government pressure against DEI efforts at news outlets, particularly public media.

+ Related: Representing our diverse communities is good journalism, not DEI

—

Community Engagement & Trust

» Trust Tip: Audit your trust and transparency practices (Trusting News)

Trusting News created a Trust and Transparency Audit, a series of questions to help journalists and newsroom staff assess their trust-building. These questions are based on themes we’ve found are foundational when it comes to newsrooms building trust and reaching a wider audience.

Last chance to apply: Trusting News’ Clarify your elections coverage program

» Jim VandeHei on how to put together a healthy media diet (Axios)

More information has made people struggle to make sense of what news is meaningful and trustworthy, so Axios CEO Jim VandeHei puts his recommendation for a news diet that is “safer, healthier, more illuminating.” He recommends following a mix of traditional media sources, individual reporters, specialist publications, “micro-experts” on social media and bubble-bursters.

Related: Where jurors in Trump hush-money trial say they get their news (The New York Times)

—

Revenue & Resilience

» The website making ad-funded journalism about the environment work (Press Gazette)

The Cool Down is a climate-focused outlet with an emphasis on the positive — environmentally friendly technology and innovations. The site has made $5 million, almost entirely from programmatic ads.

—

What else you need to know

🗞️ New York lawmakers pass $90 million in tax credits for local news outlets (The Wrap)

🤝 California news nonprofit CalMatters acquires tech news nonprofit The Markup (Axios)

🧑‍💻 Twitter alternative Post News is shutting down (The Verge)

💰 Press Forward announces first open call for funding will address historic inequalities in local news coverage (Press Forward)

📦 KQED offers buyout packages with layoffs potentially coming to cut costs (SFGate)