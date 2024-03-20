OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Gannett shed nearly half its workforce since GateHouse merger (Axios)

But did you know: Gannett and McClatchy cut back relationship with AP (The New York Times)

Gannett and McClatchy are substantially cutting back on the content they get from the Associated Press, write Benjamin Mullin and Katie Robertson. Gannett, publisher of USA Today and newspapers across the country, said that as of next week it would stop using articles, photos and videos from the wire service. Gannett’s chief content officer, Kristin Roberts, said it would still use the AP for election data and its stylebook. McClatchy, which operates about 30 newspapers, told editors that it would stop using some AP services next month. An AP spokeswoman said conversations with the two “have been productive and are ongoing.” She said, however, that the decisions “would not have a material impact” on AP’s overall revenue.

+ Related: Six of Gannett's Massachusetts newspapers have ditched the newsroom as industry moves toward remote work. (Boston.com)

+ Noted: The Baltimore Banner plans expansion to broader Maryland (Axios); Drone footage raises questions about Israeli justification for deadly strike on Gaza journalists (The Washington Post); Jennifer Cunningham joins Newsweek as executive editor (Talking Business News)

API UPDATE

Trust tip: Three strategies for confronting news avoidance (Trusting News)

Newsrooms need to address the disconnect between the value and service its journalists provide and how news consumers view it, writes Trusting News’ Mollie Muchna. A first step is to investigate the question within the community through conversations with news avoiders. Those conversations can also increase trust, goodwill and likely financial support for news organizations.

Second, get your values, and your value, on the record to show people what they’re getting that they cannot get elsewhere. Once you identify that value, it could be shared through marketing materials, social media or newsletters.

Third, making products more accessible will help people understand how the content is valuable and useful to them. “Far too often, news coverage is full of jargon and assumes the consumer has a certain level of knowledge or buy-in with a topic,” Muchna writes. “As journalists, we need to stop assuming people have contextual knowledge. Even many non-news avoiders passively consume news and are not invested in our regular coverage.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

Love your community and watch your revenue models do better (Poynter)

Rob Golub, editor of the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle, writes that the best way to strengthen a news organization’s revenue model is through solidarity with its community. He offers six tips for more engaged local journalism. Among them: “Avoid the obligatory. You are here for your people, so zero in on telling them what they want or need to know, not what sources think they should know.” Golub notes that this kind of approach doesn’t mean shutting down a newsroom’s watchdog role. Covering failures by governments or other institutions is “very much standing up for your community.”

OFFSHORE

Reporter’s notebook: Is China really opening to the world? (Voice of America)

On a recent reporting trip to Beijing, William Gallo came to doubt China’s narrative that it is “opening up” to the world. After he ventured away from political meetings to ask Beijing residents what they thought about U.S.-China relations, he was told to come to the Minister of Public Security, where he was questioned why he didn’t seek permission to film people. Foreign journalists, Gallo notes, have often been harassed in China, especially in rural areas or when they report on sensitive topics. But this experience, he writes, suggests it is becoming harder “to do even the most non-controversial stories in the biggest of China’s cities.”

OFFBEAT

Female artists are disappearing from print comics at chain newspapers (The Washington Post)

As print newspaper offerings shrink, so have the incomes of female cartoonists, who have been largely left out of papers’ comics offerings. Part of the issue, Michael Cavna writes, is “a fatigued business model” in which cartoonists can no longer make a good living on syndication in thousands of print newspapers. Female cartoonists are finding other mediums. “We’re all trying to figure it out,” said Karen Evans, the co-writer of the cartoon “Luann” and recently elected board president of the National Cartoonists Society.

SHAREABLE

Find your people: These groups bring digital news orgs together for learning, sharing, and venting (Nieman Lab)

To help people understand and sort out the various types of digital news associations — nonprofits, local independents, statewide collectives and others — Joshua Benton has put together a colorful Venn diagram. “I thought it might be useful to lay out some of the major trade associations for (mostly) local digital news outlets — and which news orgs belong to which,” he writes. He then goes on to describe each group, outlining their missions and memberships.