Work with your community to elect the right person for the job

Jennifer Brandel, CEO of Hearken, argues that newsrooms should think about elections as a hiring process for a job — with the electorate as the hiring committee. She writes that a good hiring process involves understanding the important qualities needed for the job, as well as the hierarchy, performance benchmarks and compensation of the role.

But very few newsroom guides provide that kind of basic information. She encourages news outlets to eschew editorial board endorsements and instead create community committees and bring them together to create a job description and make recommendations. It’s also a great opportunity for community engagement.

On the national stage, the status of presidential debates is front and center. A group of major news organizations issued an unusual joint statement this week, calling on President Biden and former president Donald Trump to commit to televised debates, saying there is “simply no substitute for the candidates debating with each other, and before the American people, their visions for the future of our nation,” The New York Times reported. In the Columbia Journalism Review, Cameron Joseph writes that strategists think it’s likely that there will be no debates this year — and that it would be hard to revive them in future years.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

+ Democracy dies behind paywalls: The case for making journalism free — at least during the 2024 election (The Atlantic)

Most news consumers avoid paywalls and seek out free news instead — and the information they find there tends to be less reliable and well-sourced. Richard Stengel argues that the stakes of the 2024 election are too high, and that publications should suspend their paywalls for all their elections related coverage.

+ When Facebook blocks news, studies show the political risks that follow (Reuters)

In Canada, where Meta blocks news sharing on Facebook rather than comply with laws to pay publishers, right-wing meme pages thrive. Studies are showing that users are more likely to engage with unreliable sources in lieu of news content on the site.

Culture & Inclusion

+ PressPad, an attempt to bring some class diversity to posh British journalism, is shutting down (Nieman Lab)

The PressPad project sought to help provide accommodations and mentorship to aspiring journalists who otherwise lacked the resources to do the short, unpaid internships in London that could jumpstart a career. But economic constraints have forced the project to shut down.

Community Engagement & Trust

+ Trust Tip: Add transparency on air in these 4 ways

With the fast-paced environment of news and tight deadlines, it might be hard to imagine how to fit transparency language in. In television news, transparency elements can be added in an anchor or reporter intro or tag, during cross-talk or a Q&A, or in original video content produced for social media.

+ How ‘user needs’ double reader engagement and increase subscription rates (DPA)

DRIVE, a data initiative focused on growing digital in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, found that when they adopted an editorial model focused on user needs, they saw a 75% increase in conversions and double the amount of reader engagement. The strategy, detailed in a white paper, focused on moving newsrooms away from “pure news” to stories that are “inspiring, insightful, explanatory and entertaining.”

Revenue & Resilience

+ Major South African news site ‘shuts down’ for a day to alert readers to ‘crisis in journalism’ (Press Gazette)

South African news site The Daily Maverick shut down for 24 hours on Monday to highlight the need for support for journalism. A message on the website read: “Without journalism, our democracy and economy will break down. Journalism helped save South Africa. Now we need your help.” The landing page also included links for businesses and individuals to become paying members to the site.

+ Falls Church News-Press planning paywall to save print legacy amid financial struggles (ARLnow)

Virginia’s Falls Church News-Press plans to add a paywall to its site as part of a change to its business model. The News-Press, which was founded in 1991, will also begin piloting a program to deliver the paper via mail rather than having a dedicated route. The owner has also petitioned the local government to resume purchasing ads in the paper.

