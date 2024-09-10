Kevin Loker, senior director for program operations and partnerships at the American Press Institute, recently completed a visiting fellowship with the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. His project explored the reimagining of local opinion journalism — and philanthropy’s role in the trend. Last week we published the introduction to a report publishing soon. Below is another excerpt: a framework for describing what local opinion journalism does for democracy.

Opinion editors rarely gather in person now, a casualty of a field weakened economically and working to adapt since the rise of the internet and other factors since at least the early 2000s. Members of the Association of Opinion Journalists, a trade association for such journalists and editors, gathered annually since 1947, when it began as The National Conference of Editorial Writers (and as history has it, API played a role in kick-starting NCEW). But AOJ merged in 2016 into the American Society of News Editors, later the News Leaders Association, which itself dissolved in 2024.

Some exceptions include two gatherings in the past five years by the American Press Institute, and an event for this fellowship to discuss the trend of philanthropic support that’s helping reimagine local opinion journalism.

One thing our conversation in Washington, D.C., helped illuminate: the value local opinion journalism might provide for U.S. democracy.

Here is a summary of what came up with the 25 editors, researchers, and philanthropists during that March 2024 gathering.

Local journalism has many functions. It long has. At the American Press Institute, we’ve written about how it’s time for media to embrace their role as community convener.

Media can convene community members in many different ways. Some of this might happen on the “news” side, where journalists engage community members in person to inform the focus of their beat or to complement something already published. A reporter may meet with teachers, parents, and students to inform education coverage, or they might hold a community event to share the results of their investigation on an educational policy and its implementation.

Opinion sections are natural spots for convening; in fact, it’s what the section is for. Their structure, at its best, uplifts what different people care about and why, and it stewards conversation about matters of importance to local communities. That can be done in published columns and letters. Increasingly, it is also done in digitally native formats like video or through in-person gatherings.

Is opinion journalism’s contribution to a local community different from other parts of local journalism? In our conversations, at least three distinct functions emerged: modeling, equipping, and facilitating. Done well, local opinion journalism can:

Model healthy civic discourse

healthy civic discourse Equip residents for healthy civic discourse

residents for healthy civic discourse Facilitate healthy civic discourse

Below I describe why each function of local opinion journalism matters for community members and U.S. democracy as a whole, and I provide examples of news organizations demonstrating the function.





Model healthy civic discourse

So many challenges face our communities and country today. As we face them, many people feel divided, particularly across political lines. As a stark example, few people would be okay with one of their children marrying someone from the opposing political party, a significant shift from a generation ago.