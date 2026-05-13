Summary

The senior staff accountant is responsible for supporting the financial operations of the American Press Institute, a 501(c)(3) foundation, that supports the News/Media Alliance association, a 501(c)(6). This role manages day-to-day accounting functions, ensures compliance with nonprofit accounting standards and assists with financial reporting, contract management, budgeting and audit preparation.

Working closely with the chief financial officer, the senior staff accountant is responsible for maintenance of accurate financial records, supporting grant and fund accounting and ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations governing nonprofit organizations. This position requires strong technical accounting skills, attention to detail and the ability to independently manage multiple priorities in a mission-driven environment.

This position reports to the News/Media Alliance chief financial officer.

Key responsibilities include

General accounting and financial operations

Manage general accounting activities, including accounts payable review, accounts receivable, invoicing and payments.

Assist with monthly and year-end financial close, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

Ensure accurate allocation of shared expenses between entities.

Establish and maintain standard accounting procedures and internal controls to support efficient operations.

Coordinate with outsourced accounting support to ensure alignment and consistency.

Financial reporting, analysis and compliance

Support budgeting and forecasting processes and assist with financial variance analysis preparation.

Assist in preparation of board-level financial materials and internal reports.

Support annual audit and IRS Form 990 preparation, including required documentation.

Ensure compliance with nonprofit accounting standards and regulatory requirements.

Contract management

Establish and maintain a structured, centralized contract management system to ensure all contracts are organized, accessible and consistently tracked.

Develop and manage standardized processes for contract setup, documentation, renewals and amendments to improve efficiency and consistency.

Ensure proper revenue recognition and booking in accordance with the terms of the contract or grant agreement.

Monitor contract billing schedules, payment terms and deliverables to ensure compliance and timely execution.

Maintain alignment between contract records and financial systems to support accurate reporting and transparency.

Requirements and qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or related field required.

3-4 years of nonprofit accounting experience is required.

Experience with 501(c)(3) or/and 501(c)(4) organizations required.

Experience with Sage Intacct, Bill.com and Net Forum (or similar AMS) strongly preferred.

Strong knowledge of GAAP, including nonprofit and fund accounting principles.

Knowledge of ASC 606 and 958, restricted funds and revenue recognition in a nonprofit environment.

Experience with contracts management.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

High level of accuracy, organization and attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Strong communication skills and flexibility with changing priorities.

Proficiency in accounting software (e.g., Sage Intacct, bill.com).

Experience with AMS/CRM systems (e.g., NetForum) a plus.

Ability to work collaboratively and independently, manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel.

Employment details

We believe that diversity in lived experiences, perspectives, knowledge and ideas strengthens journalism, its business and our own organization. The American Press Institute is an Equal Opportunity Employer, where we encourage applications from candidates from people of every age, race, ethnic background, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, disability status, medical condition, veteran status and familial status.

This is a full-time position with a salary between $70,000 and $80,000 commensurate with skills and experience, and the following benefits:

20 days of paid time off, plus major holidays (12 per year) and one floating holiday.

Medical, dental and vision benefits.

401(k) plan with a generous matching policy.

Medical and/or dependent flexible spending plan.

Paid parental leave is available.

Employer-paid life insurance, and short-term and long-term insurance policies.

Pre-tax mass transit plan.

Professional development opportunities (for example, conference attendance and stipends for course enrollment.)

How to apply

To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@newsmediaalliance.org. Our office is located in Arlington, Va. This is a hybrid position and candidates for this role must reside in the Washington, D.C., area. Candidates must be authorized to work in the United States. Please mention “Senior Staff Accountant” in the subject line so we can direct your application to the right people. Please be prepared to provide up to three professional references upon request.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute supports local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations. API envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to thrive. API is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, and its parent organization is the News/Media Alliance.