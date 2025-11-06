Welcome to the Need to Know: Training Edition! Your monthly curated list of professional development resources for journalists and news leaders. Do you have ideas for opportunities to include? Send it our way using this submission form.

ICYMI: Resources from API and partners

>> Guide to influencer collaborations updates: We’ve added new insights from API’s second influencer learning cohort and examples of conversion wins to our influencer collaboration guide.

>> Need to Know takeover: This month, Need to Know is being taken over by the team that launched a creator campaign at the Houston Chronicle. The topic? The work they’ve done with influencers to increase their benchmarks. Find them in your inbox each Monday.

>> ICYMI, another takeover: API’s Yoni Greenbaum had his own takeover last month, Adopt a Product Mindset for News, where he shared helpful ways to iterate and build on stories to get the most out of your reporting for your community and your newsroom.

>> Working with schools to develop the next generation of journalists: Jan Ross Sakian shared insights from three news organizations from around the world on how to partner with students and empower them with training and real-world exercises.

>> How local journalists can act as stewards of the commons: Sam Ragland reflects on the recent API Local News Summit on Inclusion, Belonging and Local Leadership, asking how we can shift our perspectives and become collaborative partners with the communities we serve.

Upcoming training opportunities

>> Launching nonprofit newsrooms: Practical strategies for funding and growth: The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas is offering a free, asynchronous course from Oct. 27 to Nov. 23 on how journalists and civic leaders can launch sustainable nonprofit newsrooms. Through four modules, participants will explore needs assessments, philanthropic funding, earned revenue models and growth strategies.

>> Revenue 201: A hands‑on course to turn your newsletter into a thriving business: The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas (in partnership with Project C) is offering a five‑module online course from Nov. 3 to Dec. 7 that teaches how to set revenue goals, design reader campaigns, build sponsorship packages and use segmentation and automation for growth. Cost is $135 and includes weekly labs, video lessons and a completion certificate.

>> Journalism resilience program: The Media Resilience Network is launching a new certification and recruitment program to train coaches and counselors who support journalists in distress. The course runs Nov. 4 through Dec. 9, with weekly two-hour sessions on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. ET. Participants will develop skills to provide empathetic, effective care to members of the press facing crisis. Certification is awarded upon completion of 80% of sessions.

>> Unlock the power of words: Messaging tools to boost local news fundraising: The Lenfest Institute for Journalism is hosting a free workshop on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. ET to introduce a new messaging toolkit designed to help local newsrooms strengthen funding appeals, highlight community impact and build lasting donor support. Developed in partnership with Press Forward and based on national polling and message testing, the guide provides practical language strategies for the year‑end giving season.

>> The Pulitzer Center Impact Initiative: The Pulitzer Center is now accepting applications for its Impact Initiative, which provides grants of $2,000 to $5,000 and tailored guidance to journalists whose prior Pulitzer‑Center‑supported projects (published Jan. 1, 2020 or later) seek to drive real‑world change through civic engagement. Applicants must focus on issues such as the ocean, rainforests, transparency and governance, climate and labor, health, racial justice or AI accountability. Deadline is Nov. 9.

>> Managing group energy: Trainer and facilitator Mirna Smidt will lead a free 60-minute interactive webinar on Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. ET on how to keep participants engaged and focused as a facilitator. Hosted by Carrin Robertson, the session will explore practical ways to read group dynamics, boost motivation and guide conversations for smoother, more impactful facilitation. Smidt, founder of Trainers Toolbox and Happiness Academy, draws on 17 years of experience working with nonprofits, startups and corporate clients across 20 countries.

>> Newsroom transformation town hall: The International News Media Association will host a free virtual town hall on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. The event will distill insights from its 2025 Newsroom Transformation Initiative and cover topics such as AI adoption, editorial‑product alignment, culture change and audience loyalty with global case studies and a preview of what’s ahead in 2026.

>> Podcast clarity blueprint: The “Podcast Clarity Blueprint” masterclass from Your Podcast Pipeline is a 90‑minute live session designed to help founders, thought‑leaders and creators clarify their message and build a confident podcast presence. This session, on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET, will guide participants in shaping a clear show concept, crafting a powerful narrative arc and gaining on‑mic confidence.

>> Beyond Print grants 2025: The Lenfest Institute for Journalism has opened applications for its 2025 Beyond Print grant program, offering up to $400,000 total, with individual awards of up to $50,000 for independent U.S. local newspapers making a print-to-digital transition. The program, an extension of the Beyond Print cohort launched by API in 2022, also includes a new free Expert Network Advisory Service and a peer-learning Community of Practice. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 17.

>> News product management certification: The News Product Alliance (in partnership with Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY) is now accepting applications for its News Product Management Certification. Designed for mid‑ to senior‑level news professionals, the 3.5‑month part‑time virtual program helps participants gain product strategy, technical expertise and change‑management skills specific to news organizations. Applications for the next cohort are open through Nov. 21.

>> HEAL fellowship application 2025: The Solutions Journalism Network is accepting applications through Nov. 17 for the 2025–26 HEAL Fellowship, supporting U.S. journalists reporting on youth mental health. Ten fellows will receive up to $5,000 and yearlong support to produce solutions-focused stories addressing mental health issues such as anxiety, trauma, racism and loneliness. Projects should expand access for young audiences, assess impact and share lessons with the field. The fellowship includes professional development, peer support and monthly cohort calls. Onboarding begins Nov. 24, with the kickoff call set for Tuesday, Dec. 2.

>> Listening to flourish: Harnessing high‑quality listening to build thriving organizations: The Center for Positive Organizations at Michigan Ross School of Business presents a free online session with Guy Itzchakov on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. ET about how active, high‑quality listening can reduce defensiveness, boost performance and bridge divides in the workplace.

>> Advertising town hall: INMA is hosting a free, virtual town hall on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. This end‑of‑year session will unpack key insights from its 2025 Advertising Initiative — covering first‑party data, video formats, automation and AI, programmatic reinvention and revenue beyond traditional display ads.

>> Safety Ambassadors Fellowship: The International Women’s Media Foundation is accepting applications through Sunday, Nov. 23 for its Safety Ambassadors Fellowship, part of the Newsroom Safety Across America initiative. With support from Press Forward, the program will help small newsrooms build sustainable safety policies. Fellows commit to 10 hours per month over six months and must lead four training sessions after completion. Participants receive mentoring, a small stipend and potential paid opportunities with IWMF and its partners. Open to U.S.-based journalists of all genders.

>> Civic Education for Rural and Remote Communities Fellowship: The National Constitution Center is launching the CERRC Fellowship, a highly selective three‑year initiative that empowers educators to deliver nonpartisan constitutional learning in underserved rural and remote regions. Starting with an inaugural cohort of five fellows selected via a national application process, the program offers advanced training, regional in‑person convenings, virtual sessions and ongoing support. Applications close Nov. 30.

>> News Creator Corps citing sources training: News Creator Corps is hosting an in-person training session on Wednesday, Dec. 3 in Philadelphia on sourcing and credibility, led by Michael Morisy, co-founder and CEO of MuckRock. Participants will learn how to distinguish between media sources, identify public documentation and cite information accurately. The session is designed for journalists, creators and PR professionals in Philly and includes food, drinks and networking. Space is limited and plus-ones are not permitted.

>> JAWS Health Journalism Fellowship 2026: The Journalism & Women Symposium is accepting applications through Friday, Dec. 5 for its 2026 Health Journalism Fellowship. Open to early career U.S. journalists who identify as women and have two to seven years of experience, the fellowship includes a $4,000 reporting stipend, mentoring, workshops and a complimentary trip to present at JAWS CAMP 2026. Fellows will produce in-depth reporting on topics like health equity, access, cost and quality of care, reproductive health and delivery system reform. Both freelancers and staff reporters are encouraged to apply.

>> Collier Awards for Ethics in Journalism: The Peter F. Collier Awards for Ethics in Journalism honor student and professional reporters whose work upholds high ethical standards under pressure. Sponsored by the Ethics & Journalism Initiative at NYU’s Carter Journalism Institute, the awards include categories for student, local/regional and national/international work. Deadline is Dec. 8, 11:59 p.m. PT.

Bookmark these training resources

+ Language, Please: A free living style guide reflecting evolving social, cultural and identity-related topics. (Vox Media)

+ The 2025 Mental Health in Journalism summit keynote: Moving the Conversation Forward: Leadership and Care in Journalism and other streams from the summit. (The Self-Investigation)