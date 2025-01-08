Meta axes fact-checkers

Meta’s announcement Tuesday that it is ending fact-checking on its platforms including Facebook and Instagram is a blow to news organizations and other fact-checkers whose work was used to debunk misinformation.

The editors of PolitiFact wrote for Poynter that the decision affects contracts Meta has with 10 fact-checking partners in the U.S. Alexios Mantzarlis, a former head of the International Fact-Checking Network who was instrumental in setting up the program, told Wired that the move removes “a very significant source” of funding from the global fact-checking ecosystem. One unnamed editor at a U.S.-based fact-checking organization told Wired the decision “is going to eventually drain us out.”

In cutting the program, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg not only severed the fact-checking partnership, he also, as ProPublica’s Craig Silverman put it, “threw US fact-checkers under the bus” by saying they were politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created.

The move was widely seen as an example of how Big Tech is aligning itself with President-elect Donald Trump. CNN’s Brian Stelter said Tuesday’s announcement was part of “Meta’s MAGA makeover.”

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> How publishers are strategizing for a second Trump administration: softer news and more social media (Digiday)

Donald Trump is generally active on social media at times when journalists are not, requiring a shift in newsroom schedules and expanded social media monitoring in 2025, writes Sara Guaglione. That’s just one of several ways newsrooms are planning for the second Trump administration.

+ Dig Deeper: How should the news industry cover Trump? Ten top journalists weigh in (Washington Post)

Culture & Inclusion

>> API staffer in the spotlight: ‘Healing my burned-out self’ (Substack, Explore Your Career River)

API web applications engineer Marita Pérez Díaz will be speaking with Bridget Thoreson in a Q&A on Jan. 27 to talk about her leap “over the waterfall” from journalism to tech. Check out the preview and register to listen in.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> Why health journalists should write more about shooting survivors (Association of Health Care Journalists)

The voices of survivors can help audiences better understand the full impact of firearm violence, writes Kaitlin Washburn. She points to story ideas, useful datasets and examples of journalism focusing on this aspect of gun violence.

>> US newspapers are deleting old crime stories, offering subjects a ‘clean slate’ (The Guardian)

Some local news organizations are reviewing their archives and considering requests to remove stories about people who have been involved in minor crimes, writes Sam Levin. He cites the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s “right-to-be-forgotten” program.

Revenue & Resilience

>> News companies respond as TikTok’s short-form video format captures massive young audience (International News Media Association)

News publishers are adopting videos in a big way, especially the short-form TikTok-like videos that are so popular with young people, writes Massimo Barsotti, chief marketing officer and chief product officer of Eidosmedia. He runs through the pros and cons of these videos for news.

What else you need to know

✂️ Washington Post lays off 4 percent of its work force (The New York Times)

🪧 Journalists for the Athletic push to join the New York Times union (The Washington Post)

📸 Getty Images and Shutterstock agree to merge (Axios)