OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: We’ll move beyond “en Español” to reach Hispanic and Latino audiences (Nieman Lab)

How Hispanic Americans get their news (Pew Research Center)

More than half of U.S. Hispanic adults get their news mostly in English, according to a new survey by Pew Research Center. The rest are roughly divided, with 21% getting their news mostly in Spanish and 23% in both languages about equally. But the survey of adults who identify as Hispanic or Latino found major differences in the news consumption habits of U.S.-born Hispanics and those who immigrated from other countries. U.S.-born Latinos overwhelmingly get their news in English, while those born outside the United States have much more varied habits.

API UPDATE

How moral injury is impacting the news industry and what you can do about it

There’s a term for that soul-crushing feeling you can get as a journalist when you see something that violates your ethical code: Moral injury. API spoke with three experts, who gave us guidance for what journalists and news leaders can do to prevent, recognize and contend with it. Toronto psychiatrist Anthony Feinstein, who has been studying the condition for years, has come up with a scale to measure the impact of moral injury on journalists. Our work on this topic is part of API’s heightened attention to the mental health issues that affect journalists, prevent them from doing their best work and possibly cause them to leave the business altogether.

How Colorado Community Media relaunched 24 sites in six months (Better News)

Last spring, Colorado Community Media embarked on the messy process of relaunching its digital sites. That meant bringing 24 separate websites under a common architecture to bring about a cleaner experience, easier content sharing, faster publishing, better search capabilities and additional multimedia elements. Amalie Nash, the head of transformation for the National Trust for Local News, which owns CCM, details the process of getting from vision to launch day. Funded with help from grants from the Google News Initiative and Colorado Media Project, the migration was aided by Newspack for the content management system and BlueLena for audience acquisition. Participants learned several lessons, including the importance of communication, establishing clear goals and putting strategy first.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

News podcasts and ad buyers have yet to see a presidential election year ad spend bump (Digiday)

News podcasts are not seeing the same kind of bump in ad revenue that they’ve experienced in previous presidential election years, writes Sara Guaglione, with year-to-date ad revenue either down or flat compared with previous election years. Guaglione spoke with seven ad agency execs, who said aversion to news content has only grown since the last election; some cite the polarized landscape. In the past, one exec said, there has been an uptick in brands looking to engage with political content. “However, this is not the trend that we are seeing this year.”

+ ‘Not a podcast app’: New York Times Audio exceeds one million downloads (Press Gazette)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How journalists can incorporate mutual aid to support one another and their communities (International Journalists’ Network)

Mutual aid, helping one another out when there is a lack of systemic support, has potential to be used by journalists, writes Camelia Heins. It can help them support one another in times of need, provide a path for collaboration and help them focus on the communities they cover. One example: When Palm Beach Post reporter Katherine Kokal started a community aid network, she surveyed journalists laid off in 2022. Hundreds of people reached out to her wanting to help. In terms of coverage, some newsrooms have launched programs to work directly with their audiences to ensure they are covering the issues they care about.

OFFSHORE

France fines Google amid A.I. dispute with news media (The New York Times)

French regulators have fined Google 250 million euros, or about $270 million, saying it did not negotiate fair licensing deals with media companies to publish article links in search results. A concern of the regulators, writes Adam Satariano, was that Google did not notify the publishers that it was using their content as part of its artificial intelligence algorithms. With media outlets worried about the use of their content to train AI systems, the debate over permission has taken on new urgency. For its part, Google said the fine was “not proportionate to issues raised,” though it said it would pay the penalty.

OFFBEAT

Chasing clicks in the jungle: Right-wing influencers descend on the Darién Gap (The New York Times)

Right-wing media influencers have traveled to the Darién Gap, a remote part of the Panamanian jungle, to make deceptive videos of migrants on their way to the United States. They then circulate their clips to make their case that there is an “invasion” of Muslim terrorists, Chinese spies and Latin American criminals in the United States, blaming the Biden administration and Democrats. The New York Times traced much of that content to a former Green Beret who serves as a tour guide for right-wing journalists, politicians and social media influencers traveling to the region.

SHAREABLE

From zines to paying every staffer $84K: How LA Public Press is trying to do local news differently (Nieman Lab)

Amid Los Angeles’ challenging media landscape, The LA Public Press is intent on trying a different approach, Sophie Culpepper writes. The muckraking digital startup, founded by Matt Tinoco and Mariah Castañeda and funded by tech executive Isaac Tucker, focuses on “existential” issues like homelessness, pollution, justice and public health, publishing three to five original stories a week. Each of its eight full-time staffers makes the same salary. Tinoco said funding from the Tucker family is the reason LA Public Press exists, but he expects to raise a “high-five or low-six-figure amount” this year from memberships and individual donations.