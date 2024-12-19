This report builds on the wisdom and experience of those interviewed and surveyed, and those who shape and influence the work behind the scenes.

Several API colleagues and collaborators were critical to this project.

My gratitude goes to Sam Ragland, vice president of journalism programs, and Michael D. Bolden, CEO and executive director, both of whom were involved from early visioning to the edits of the draft. Their experience with programs to advance journalists’ skill sets — from in-person convenings, to fellowships, to editorial content — informs API programming as well as the substance of this report. Their support and encouragement kept this and me going amid all that 2024 brought.

Tricia Cantor, program operations manager, plays a pivotal role in the API Local News Summits experiences, including making these inclusive and enjoyable spaces for news leaders and non-news experts alike. I am grateful for her support in organizing many aspects of this grant-funded project as well. Her eye for detail and her cheerful teamwork make a difference for all involved, from summit participant to vendor to colleague.

It is a privilege, too, to contribute to connecting non-news expertise and local journalism alongside API colleague Letrell Crittenden. I greatly admire Letrell’s work to bridge the gap between academics focused on journalism and local news leadership . I learn from that — just as I regularly learn from his work to shrink the gap between journalist and community member . Overcoming all these gaps will strengthen communities.

Many thanks go, too, to those involved in the production of this report, online and in its PDF. API Editorial Manager Lilly Chapa, Senior Communications Manager Kamila Jambulatova and Mission Partners — thank you for promoting and helping incorporate visual assets and photos into a clean presentation that helps the reader enter into this topic.

Thank you, too, to the non-news experts and journalism support organization leaders who took time to be interviewed for this project:

Andrew Abeyta, Rutgers University/Archbridge Institute

Anisah Ari, Kansas Leadership Center

Hélène Biandudi Hofer, Good Conflict

Martín Carcasson, Center for Public Deliberation at Colorado State University

Kate Carney, More in Common

Lynette Clemetson, Wallace House Center for Journalists at the University of Michigan

Rob Collins, Oklahoma Media Center

Andrew DeVigal, Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon

Josh Good, Faith Angle Forum at the Aspen Institute

Angie Holan, International Fact-Checking Network

Yanna Krupnikov, University of Michigan

Andrew Losowsky, Perspectives

Frank Mungeam, Local Media Association

Stefanie Murray, Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University

Tami Pyfer, Dignity Index

Danielle Rugoff, Purple Lexicon

Steve Saltwick, Braver Angels

Deborah Tien, Common Agency

And to the news leader participants surveyed before and after API programs:

API Local News Summit on Opinion, Civic Discourse and Sustainability (2023)

API Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund (2023)

API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy (2024)

API Local News Summit on Rural Journalism, Community and Sustainability (2024)

About the Author

Kevin Loker, Senior Director of Program Operations and Partnerships

Kevin Loker serves as Senior Director of Program Operations and Partnerships at the American Press Institute, where he has spent more than a decade helping local news organizations improve their journalism, business and connection to their community. In this role, Kevin organizes and facilitates programming for the Journalism Programs team, including experiment funds, research and API Local News Summits. He also supports the VP of Journalism Programs and CEO in maintaining and developing partnerships with funders and collaborators to support API’s work. For 2023-2024, Kevin was a Visiting Fellow at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. His project built upon work to reimagine local opinion journalism and philanthropy’s role in the process.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute supports local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations. API envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to make decisions and thrive. API is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News/Media Alliance.

This project was made possible through the support of a grant from Templeton World Charity Foundation (funder DOI 501100011730) to better understand how local news leaders and researchers can learn from the other to improve local journalism and limit polarization in their communities (TWCF-2023-32603). The opinions expressed in this report and its excerpt are those of the organizer(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Templeton World Charity Foundation, Inc.