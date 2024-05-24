Nuance without sensationalism: What’s missing from AI coverage

While many in the tech industry have complained that news coverage of AI has been overly critical, research from the Reuters Institute for Journalism suggests that actually much of it has echoed industry talking points and has been generally positive. Overall, the industry lacks nuanced reporting about the benefits and drawbacks of AI without lapsing into sensationalism in either direction.

Of course, the industry is also experimenting with AI. The Verge reported last week that Gannett is adding AI-generated summaries to the top of its articles, while the Wall Street Journal reported that WSJ owner News Corp. has struck a $250 million deal with OpenAI. Meanwhile, Meta is using AI to create news summaries — even in Canada, where it no longer allows links to news articles, according to the Washington Post.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Lessons for Vermont Public from a Citizens Agenda approach to primary elections (American Amplified)

Vermont Public has been sending out snail mail postcards and hosting in-person office hours as part of their “Citizens Agenda” approach to election coverage, which focuses on feedback from voters about what they want to hear about candidates.

Culture & Inclusion

>> ‘We want to be part of the solution,’ says co-founder of media group focused on the marginalized (VOA News)

For Tasneem Raja of the Cityside Journalism Initiative, supporting young journalists is a vital part of her work. One element of this: creating an annual stipend for employees to spend on their own professional development.

>> Join us: Beyond stress: What journalists should know about burnout

Burnout is an “occupational phenomenon,” but most of us don’t have the power to change the organizations we work for. In this self-reflective session — led by Sam Ragland, API’s vice president of journalism programs — journalists will contribute anonymously to a series of prompts to learn actionable insights for reassessing and repairing their relationships with work. This free interactive webinar will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 1 – 2 pm ET.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> Welcome to the neighborhood! How Documented brings NYC immigration news to Nextdoor’s Caribbean communities (Nieman Lab)

Documented, a news outlet covering immigration in New York City, discovered that Caribbean immigrants were likely to use NextDoor for news. They have continued to use the platform to spread news in this community, even though some of the stories draw anti-immigrant comments.

>> Connecting Journalism Research and Practice: AEJMC preconference (AEJMC)

This AEJMC preconference workshop will critically explore efforts to make the cycle of journalism research more collaborative and impactful. It’s part of an annual series organized by the Engaged Journalism Exchange project, which seeks to connect scholars and practitioners interested in research to make journalism stronger, more equitable, and more connected to communities and publics. Register here.

Revenue & Resilience

>> How sending fewer emails and content previews improved The New Yorker’s newsletter engagement (Digiday)

The New Yorker reduced the volume of its news and politics emails by 65% and saw a 35% increase in page views from the newsletter as a result, as well as a 51% increase in time spent online. They’ve found that paying subscribers appreciate receiving content previews as newsletters.

>> Could Peloton help save local news? (Indiegraf)

Sam Hoisington writes that, as he builds his new community news outlet, he is considering all of the elements that improve his work — including his daily fitness regime — as a key business KPI.

What else you need to know

💸 The Washington Post lost $77 million in the past year, with a 50% drop in audience since 2020 (X, @maxwelltani)

📻 GBH cuts staff and programming (GBH)

📺 CBS’ “60 Minutes” marks its 50th season as the top TV news program (Axios)

💰 Here’s how 25 of the top journalism funders are funding journalism (Media Impact Funders)

💻 Vox launches subscription program as news publishers race to diversify revenue streams (CNN)

🏛️ UK Digital Markets Bill passed paving way for publisher ‘level playing field’ with big tech (Press Gazette)

Weekend reads

+ Meet “the Inspector General” of the New York Times newsroom (Vanity Fair)

+ “Journalism moves fast…philanthropy moves slow.” Press Forward’s director wants to bring them together (Nieman Lab)

+ Nicholas D. Kristof on the price—and value—of seeking truth (McKinsey & Company)

+ The long, slow death of the newspaper editorial (Nieman Reports)