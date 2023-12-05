The American Press Institute officially unveiled new branding and messaging today, and relaunched its main website to provide users with a better experience and to more clearly emphasize its support for local and community-based media.
API was founded in February 1946 to improve the professional, leadership and technical skills of people in the news media. This relaunch marks a new iteration of the organization. Read a message from our CEO here.
Over the past year, API has worked with Mission Partners, a social impact and strategic communications firm, to update its messaging, branding, logo and website to align with the new direction set by CEO and Executive Director Michael D. Bolden and the new leadership team, and approved by its Board of Trustees. Together with Mission Partners, API gathered feedback through interviews and surveys from clients, readers and partners to test and refine the new direction.
Below is API’s new messaging:
API’s Mission
We support local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations.
API’s Vision
We envision an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to make decisions and thrive.
API’s Strategic Focus
As our industry evolves at a rapid pace, we provide a welcoming and collaborative space for media and journalism leaders to think boldly. We combine our deep expertise with a suite of research, programs and products to ensure news organizations can thrive.
The design of the new API logo mirrors its mission and vision. The golden ratio seen in the four boxes reminds us that relationships are at the core of building an inclusive democracy and harmonious society. When you look at it, you might see a newspaper, web layout or building blocks. API is also driven by the belief that, for the health of U.S. democracy, the press should be at the center of American life. Emphasizing the word “press” in the new logo, is a reminder of API’s steadfast commitment to equip media leaders with the tools and insight they need to move the news industry forward.
We encourage journalists, news leaders and industry partners to explore our website and offerings as well as learn more about our impact. Some of the key features of our new site include:
- A new user-friendly navigation system
- A visually dynamic and engaging layout
- A comprehensive view of our products, programs and events
- Ability to filter content by our four areas of focus: Civic Discourse & Democracy, Culture & Inclusion, Community Engagement & Trust, Revenue & Resilience.
Subscribe to API’s Need to Know newsletter to get useful insights for advancing healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations (it has a brand new look too!). And follow API’s social channels – LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Threads.
As you explore the new API website, we look forward to your feedback. Please email us at hello@pressinsitute.org with any thoughts, questions or concerns. We appreciate your support.
About the American Press Institute
We support local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations. We envision an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to make decisions and thrive. API is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News/Media Alliance.
You might also be interested in:
Journalism has the power to connect our communities, to bring out the best in what our society can be. Our goal is to help us all get there.
Over the past month, AP provided reporting tips on four different election topics: covering misinformation, election conspiracies, school boards and election office turnover. Covering elections […]
For something as consequential as elections, how do you inform where you put your energy? That’s a good question for any journalist or media leader to consider practically — and it’s also likely on community members’ minds.