Editor’s note: API is closed on Thursday and Friday. At the end of the newsletter, we’ve included some long reads for you to enjoy over the holiday weekend. Happy Thanksgiving!

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How social media is turning into old-fashioned broadcast media (The Wall Street Journal)

But did you know: From TV to TikTok, how we get the news is changing fast (The Washington Post)

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that half of Americans sometimes get their news from social media, and many more people get news on digital devices than any other medium. There is evidence that people are being exposed to more news than ever, even if they access traditional news sources less. Television news remains popular for older Americans, with 85% of Americans over 65 saying they at least sometimes get their news from TV — but only 41% of 18 to 29 year olds do the same.

API UPDATE

Make your “stop doing” list for 2024

With 2024 around the corner, what do you want to change about your news organization’s day-to-day work? Table Stakes alumni are invited to a workshop led by Emily Ristow, director of local news transformation for the American Press Institute, to create their “stop doing” lists for the new year.

Much of the hour will be dedicated thinking time for you, you and a colleague, or you and your team to think strategically about what you can stop doing. The session will cover how to:

Use a “stop doing” list to help you give up low-value work

Prioritize based on ease and impact

Identify the value of your work as it relates to your mission and business needs

Make “stop doing” part of a regular practice and offer tips to help you figure out what to “start doing” instead

The 60-minute workshop will take place twice to accommodate a range of schedules. These sessions will not be recorded. Join live on:

Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET – Sign up at tinyurl.com/TS-Nov23

Monday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. ET – Sign up at tinyurl.com/TS-Dec23

Not sure if your news organization is part of the Table Stakes network? Check bit.ly/TS-alumni-finder

Trust Tip: How to build trust in your coverage of conflict and war (Trusting News)

As conflicts and wars continue to lead newscasts and conversations, the responsibility of providing accurate, responsible and ethical information has never been more important. For many of us and our communities, the impact felt, while real, is very different from what people living in the midst of the war zones are feeling, thinking and experiencing.

If we want to better serve our community, we have to know what they want and need. One way to do this is by asking them what would be helpful and what questions they have. We can then use what we hear to help us make decisions about the direction of our coverage, what we will focus on and what we will include from outside sources.

TRY THIS AT HOME

New guide helps publishers build custom GPTs for local news (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

Joe Amditis, the associate director of products and events at the Center for Cooperative Media, has released a guide for local news publishers looking to create custom GPTs. He walks beginners through how to set up and configure a custom GPT, best tips for creating a functional product, and how to integrate your custom GPT with other systems.

OFFSHORE

How Polish publisher OKO.press earned over half a million euros from readers’ tax donations (The Fix)

In 2019, Polish independent news outlet OKO.press registered itself as a public benefit organization, which allows payers of personal income tax to contribute 1.5% of their total annual tax liability to the organization. In 2023, OKO.press readers donated 530,000 Euros ($579,000) to the news outlet. On a website about the donation options, OKO.press walks readers through how to donate, as well as how the money is used. The outlet promoted the tax donation option by creating a series of short fact-checking videos on social media — each of which ended with a call to donate taxes.

OFFBEAT

X sues Media Matters to silence moderation criticism (The Verge)

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has sued left-leaning nonprofit Media Matters after the media watchdog claimed that the platform has been placing ads for major companies next to antisemitic content. The lawsuit alleges that Media Matters “manipulated” the platform to manufacture images of the pro-Nazi content next to ads from companies like Apple and IBM. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone called it “a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence.”

SHAREABLE

How Planet Detroit is putting Detroit’s climate change-driven flood risk on the agenda (Poynter)

In October, independent online news service Planet Detroit partnered with Michigan Radio to create a five-part series on water issues in the metro area. The series focused on helping Detroit-area residents understand the threats caused by flooding, the gaps in the area’s flood control system, and potential solutions. Afterwards, the outlet held a bonus event — a tour of a drainage channel that is helping to mitigate the effects of flooding after heavy rains.

