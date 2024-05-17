Another turning point in AI provides more challenges to news publishers

This week, Google rolled out its new AI search, which scrapes information from the internet and returns an “overview” of a topic, rather than the traditional links. The Washington Post wrote that publishers were expecting “carnage” from the change.

But Poynter writes that publishers can use this as an opportunity to license their content for use by large language models. But how to value news content is debatable, and the legal challenges to how AI collects data are not resolved.

Meanwhile, staffers at Gannett newspapers are concerned about a change to their proposed union contract, which removed a clause about the use of AI to “supplement” news coverage, and instead stated that AI may be used to create news content. Sara Guaglione at Digiday says that union members at the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper in Rochester are pushing back against the change.

In The Verge, Alex Cranz writes that we cannot ignore AI’s hallucinations, even as the makers of these products downplay their existence. “The AI keeps screwing up because these computers are stupid,” she writes. “Extraordinary in their abilities and astonishing in their dimwittedness.”

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Lenfest/AP Democracy Demo Day: Four takeaways and a call to action (The Lenfest Institute)

There’s still time for newsrooms to invest in their election and voting integrity efforts this year. Tips from the recent Democracy Demo Day include creating new channels for voter information, using trusted messengers, looking beyond voter stereotypes and building partnerships outside of news.

>> In an increasingly fractured Europe, this project is betting on one-on-one talks as a way to find common ground (Nieman Lab)

Europe Talks, a project of German news site Zeit Online, pairs two Europeans who disagree on political topics for a one-on-one conversation. More than 59,000 people from 37 countries have participated over the last five years.

>> Join us: Election insights: Understanding public preferences for news coverage for 2024

The News/Media Alliance and American Press Institute will present top findings from the Media Insight Project’s newly released survey about election insights. The exclusive webinar for N/MA members will include practical resources to help publishers engage with their communities, and work to instill confidence and trust in their election reporting this election season. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 2 – 2:45 pm ET.

Culture & Inclusion

>> New York Times staff complain of ‘unwillingness to tolerate dissent’ (Semafor)

After New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn said in interviews that young journalists were not used to robust debate or the principles of independent journalism, reporters at the paper have begun circulating a letter that says that Times’s staffers are “increasingly discouraged from speaking up at all.”

>> Join us: Beyond stress: What journalists should know about burnout

Burnout is an “occupational phenomenon,” but most of us don’t have the power to change the organizations we work for. In this self-reflective session — led by Sam Ragland, API’s vice president of journalism programs — journalists will contribute anonymously to a series of prompts to learn actionable insights for reassessing and repairing their relationships with work. This free interactive webinar will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 1 – 2 pm ET.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> Study shows lack of trust among Hispanics in local English-language news organizations (Poynter)

A bilingual survey of Hispanic Americans in the Raleigh-Durham area found that inadequate Spanish-language news coverage had led to a lack of trust in mainstream media. Many Spanish speakers said that not enough news was translated, and the translations that exist are often poor quality.

>> Threads finally starts its own fact-checking program (TechCrunch)

Threads has added the option for fact-checkers to rate and mark false content on Threads, although Meta has not announced who will be included or what regions will be covered.

Revenue & Resilience

>> New from API: American Press Institute redesigns Better News website, a hub for news innovators

The American Press Institute has refreshed the Better News website, a hub for original case studies and curated best practices for local news organizations, to improve the user experience for its readers and align it with new API branding.

>> Data study: Insights from analyzing 30,000 articles (WordPress VIP)

WordPress worked with the Portland Press Herald and the News Revenue Hub to analyze 11 months of news stories to help make recommendations on the switch to digital. The site found that newsletters were the primary driver of logged-in traffic.

What else you need to know

🇬🇧 New Yorker defies contempt risk to publish Lucy Letby story in UK print edition (Press Gazette)

📺 Biden and Trump agree to 2 presidential debates, with first set for June 27 on CNN (CNN)

🔬 Flood of fake science forces multiple journal closures (The Wall Street Journal)

🗽 New York’s $90M tax break for local news outlets leaves out TV and nonprofits (Gothamist)

