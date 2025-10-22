Welcome Robyn Tomlin!

Veteran journalist Robyn Tomlin has been named the American Press Institute’s next executive director, effective Dec. 1.

Tomlin has spent more than three decades in journalism and media leadership, most recently as chief news and membership officer at McClatchy, where she managed editorial and audience strategy across 30 local news organizations. She previously held senior leadership roles at The News & Observer, The Dallas Morning News, Pew Research Center, Digital First Media and The New York Times Regional Media Group.

“This is a pivotal moment for journalism,” Tomlin said. “As local news organizations continue to transform how they serve their communities, API’s role as the industry’s solutions lab — turning research and experimentation into practical training and tools — has never been more vital.”

Tomlin steps into the role at a time when API’s mission has never been more essential. The organization’s work to strengthen quality journalism — and help it grow and evolve amid rapid change — remains vital to ensuring communities across America continue to be well served by trusted, relevant news organizations.

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> RCFP attorney represents Indiana Daily Student editors in censorship fight (Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press)

An RCFP attorney is representing the Indiana Daily Student’s editor in chief, saying in a letter to university leaders that attempts to censor the newspaper, including the abrupt firing of its student adviser, are “ill-advised, unconstitutional, and appear to be aimed at suppressing core press and speech rights.”

>> A new map of student media (Barbara Allen, collegejournalism.org)

Barbara Allen has assembled a map of 1091 student newspapers across the U.S. When you select a marker on the map, it provides the name, website and contact information for the news organization.

—

Culture & Inclusion

>> Sometimes my job can feel more like a vacation, once I eat my vegetables (Delaware Online)

Reporter Ben Mace’s usual beat is real estate, business and development. But he recently landed what he calls a “plum” assignment: He got to go bird watching at a national wildlife refuge. “I felt a little guilty getting paid to do that,” he writes. “And it once again showed how important it is to get back to nature, slow down, look, listen, sniff the air – to balance out your life after hectic moments.” His piece was an “Inside the Newsroom” column from journalists on how they do their jobs and live their lives.

—

Community Engagement & Trust

>> New from API: An update to our guide to influencer collaborations

We’ve updated our guide to influencer collaborations with new insights from Marlene Harris-Taylor from our second learning cohort of 16 newsrooms across the country as they experimented with creative projects and social campaigns in 2025. Read about what worked, what surprised them and how others build trust and stronger community connections.

Join us: API’s director of product strategy, Liz Worthington, will lead a webinar with Indiegraf on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. ET to talk about strategies and frameworks to build stronger collaborations with trusted messengers, influencers and community partners. Save your seat here. Plus: For today’s young creators, chaos reigns (The Hollywood Reporter. Also: Announcing new program on independent media, Julia Angwin to join as inaugural director (Harvard’s Shorenstein Center)



—

Revenue & Resilience

>> New report: The State of Local News 2025 (Medill Local News Initiative)

The Medill Local News Initiative has released its annual report on the state of local news. This year’s report, says the executive summary, is “simultaneously sobering and inspiring.” It has sparked a number of takes among media reporters. Here are three:

Newspapers closing, news deserts growing for beleaguered news industry (Associated Press)

for beleaguered news industry (Associated Press) Independent newspapers disappear as private investment firms take over (Axios)

(Axios) An alarming number of independent publishers and small chains closed papers last year, new Medill study finds (Poynter)

—

What else you need to know

🎥 Warner Bros. Discovery confirms it has received buyout interest and is considering its options (Associated Press)

🦞 Running a local paper? In this economy? (The New York Times)

📱The New York Times launches TikTok-inspired ‘Watch’ tab (Adweek)

🤖 AI news anchor debuts on U.K.’s Channel 4 in stunt proving dangers of artificial intelligence (Variety)