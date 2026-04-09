Today, more than 1,300 U.S. local newsrooms are participating in Local News Day, a national day of action to uplift local news. During a time when news deserts continue to grow and the decline of local news has been tied to higher rates of loneliness, the American Press Institute will always embrace an opportunity to celebrate the important work being done by journalists across the country.

Local News Day highlights five ways these organizations matter within their communities. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite examples of this work in each category.

Stay informed.

Thoughtful, community-driven elections coverage is one way newsrooms give people the information they need to make decisions that affect their daily lives.

Ensure accountability.

Solutions reporting that involves reader input connects communities while holding civic leaders to account.

Celebrate community.

Local newsrooms can help define a community’s identity, culture and history through coverage, events and giving locals a platform to tell their stories.

Empower voices.

Intergenerational problem-solving is one way to shape and increase civic engagement. Engaging community members in the storytelling process is another.

Five local news leaders who attended the API Local News Summit on Civic Discourse Across Generations shared how they represent and include community perspectives from members of different age groups .

. The Concord Monitor brought new voices to its opinion section by hosting a writing workshop series .

. Vermont Public reached voters and answered their questions through an outreach partnership with an online platform.

Build trust.

Local news is a common ground where shared facts about a shared place create the conditions for people to connect.

As we celebrate across the country on Local News Day today, on April 9, and every day here at API, we encourage you to lift up the ways your news organization has impacted your community and share how local news has helped you.