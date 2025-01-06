The National Equity Project helped us better understand how individuals want to feel about their work and how teams can develop over time. As an organization, NEP’s goal is to improve outcomes for the historically underserved — similar to many journalists’ aspirations to contribute to their communities.

Erik Fermín, senior equity leadership consultant for NEP, co-led the “Designing and Facilitating Meetings for Equity” training. He explained that leaders who act as hosts — rather than experts, managers or heroes — connect people to what they care about, ask thoughtful questions, and have the courage to motivate people to try new things and take risks.

“In a mission-driven news organization, the ability to host meaningful and authentic conversations in ways that surface many perspectives and ideas is critical,” he said. “Host leaders help people connect to what matters to them — their why — in ways that enable genuine dialogue, unlock collective wisdom, and transform individual passion into shared purpose and meaningful impact.”

This “hero to host” dichotomy was outlined in a 2010 essay about leadership in the age of complexity by Margaret Wheatley and Deborah Frieze.

Historically, news organizations encourage journalists to go above and beyond to meet the demanding news cycle and push through the constraints of limited resources. As journalists and business professionals grow into leadership roles, the job often calls on them to save the day by making seemingly impossible things a reality — like getting stories in under tight deadlines and meeting high-stakes fundraising goals.

But this way of working is not sustainable, as shown in the recent RJI report, The Burnout Crisis in Journalism. News leaders can better care for themselves and others by approaching their responsibilities with a “host” mindset. As explained in Wheatley and Frieze’s essay, host leaders invest in meaningful conversations to harvest new insights and find ways to take action.

“They trust that people are willing to contribute, and that most people yearn to find meaning and possibility in their lives and work. And these leaders know that hosting others is the only way to get complex, intractable problems solved.”

Try it out now