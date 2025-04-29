Tuesday, May 6 | 1 – 2pm EDT | Register here

According to last year’s study from the Reynolds Journalism Institute, 56% of active journalists are mostly pessimistic about journalism, with this number rising to 83% among former journalists and journalism managers. Burnout is an “occupational phenomenon,” with most of us not having the power to change the organizations we work for.

In this self-reflective session — led by Sam Ragland, API’s vice president of journalism strategy — journalists will contribute anonymously to a series of prompts to learn actionable insights for reassessing and repairing their relationships with work. Created specifically for those working within news organizations, this session will help journalists:

Assess where they sit on the stress spectrum

Understand what is inside and outside of their control

Self-prescribe a set of actions to combat their unique blend of burnout

To support journalists and their well-being during Mental Health Awareness Month, API has offered this free, interactive webinar every May since 2023. If you attended this session last year and found it helpful, please encourage your colleagues and friends in news to join this year.

About Sam Ragland: Sam is an award-winning local newsroom leader who thought she was immune to burnout. She wasn’t. And since the start of the pandemic, she’s been studying the hazards of being a journalist, collaborating with trauma therapists and getting certified in digital wellness to coach and support journalists in their stress response. Using her tenure as an editor at The Palm Beach Post and USA TODAY, Sam has developed trauma-informed leadership practices and trained thousands of journalists worldwide.