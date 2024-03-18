When it comes to marketing and outreach, there is always a seemingly endless list of tasks to get through. Project managing and organizing those efforts can often fall down the priority list, prompting things to slip through the cracks. However, spending too much time setting processes prevents you from actually getting things done. But keeping yourself organized when it comes to marketing efforts can ensure that you and your team don’t miss some critical opportunities to reach out and engage with your audiences.

This week, I want to help you develop effective and organized marketing and outreach plans. My goal is to provide you with a useful template that will help you efficiently organize your efforts, track your progress and not miss all the important details while providing transparency to your organization.

So, where do we start? First, I’d encourage you to review your current process. If you have go-to Word docs, Excel templates, project management tools or to-do lists, determine whether they still serve you. No matter where you are at, I hope this exercise and template will help you improve your process.

BUILD YOUR MARKETING AND OUTREACH PLAN

I’ve been using a version of this template for years and continue to update and iterate it based on the project. This is a great to-do list for folks like me who work in small teams, need to get things done fast and keep all the essential information in one spot. Download the marketing and outreach template here.

Here is where to start: