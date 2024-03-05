OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In 2022, Chicago Public Media announced its acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times (WBEZ Chicago)

But did you know: What happened when the Chicago Sun-Times freed the news (Nieman Lab)

The Chicago Sun-Times and local public radio station WBEZ merged in 2022, and now the combined newsrooms reach 2.8 million readers and listeners. Staff sizes have grown, as have staff compensation and diversity. The combined audiences for the two newsrooms are majority people of color, which is rare for public media organizations. For Sun-Times readers, the lack of a paywall has been the biggest change; a membership drive last fall noted that they have not fully recovered the losses from dropping that revenue stream.

+ Noted: Judge holds veteran journalist Catherine Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to divulge source (AP News); New York Times accused of racial targeting in leak hunt over Israel stories (The Washington Post); Wikipedia no longer considers CNET a “generally reliable” source after AI scandal (Futurism)

API UPDATE

Join us to imagine local election coverage this year — and what follows

The American Press Institute envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to make decisions and thrive. Driven by that, we will host our next API Local News Summit on helping local and community-based media leaders plan for local election coverage that is responsive to their communities. The API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy on April 3-4 in Akron, Ohio is invitation-based, but we want to grow the network of those empowering their communities to make decisions in elections and beyond. If you have ideas about how news leaders can shepherd resources to attract and retain new audiences for election reporting and related journalism — and especially if you are working on this yourself — we’d like to extend this call for participation in our summit.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Addressing burnout in journalism means flexible shifts, more supportive culture (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

A new survey about burnout in journalism found that while 44% of journalists are pessimistic about the state of the industry, 91% agreed with the statement, “I love what I do.” The survey explored what newsrooms could do to make the culture more supportive, including flexible and hybrid scheduling. But it acknowledges that some popular ideas — such as a four-day workweek — are likely not viable for short-staffed news outlets.

+ Introducing: A bilingual guide for journalists covering Latino and Spanish-speaking communities (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

OFFSHORE

Concerns raised Israel is deliberately targeting journalists in Gaza (Press Gazette)

The International Federation of Journalists alleges that the Israeli Defense Forces are using technology to specifically track and target journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalism estimates that 94 media works have been killed since the conflict began, while the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate says that 120 journalists — or 10% of its membership — have been killed since October.

OFFBEAT

Meta to wind down its news feature in the U.S. and Australia (Bloomberg)

Meta is withdrawing support for its news features in both the U.S. and Australia in early April. News outlets will still be able to post news stories and users will be able to post news in their feed, but the company will “depreciate” the Facebook News tab that currently highlights news in the bookmarks section. According to a note from the company, usage of Facebook News in Australia and the U.S. has dropped 90% over the last year.

+ Related: Facebook will stop subsidizing Australian news. Will tax dollars have to replace it? (Nieman Lab)

SHAREABLE

Baltimore Sun’s reader poll on Harborplace plan draws fire (Baltimore Brew)

Last month, the Baltimore Sun was bought by Sinclair executive David Smith, and last week, one of Sinclair’s staple unscientific “surveys” was featured on the Sun’s homepage. The survey, which asked readers about support for a redevelopment in Baltimore, has no provision in place to ensure accuracy; one person said they were able to vote 19 times via different browsers and devices. The poll was not classified as an “opinion” piece but under the “local news” banner. Other criticisms of the paper’s new ownership include the prominent placement of conservative businessman Armstrong Williams in the editorial pages, and glowing coverage of businesses directly related to Smith.