Newsroom collaboratives are on the rise for elections and AI

The Associated Press has announced a deal with five local newsrooms — CalMatters, Honolulu Civil Beat, Montana Free Press, Nebraska Journalism Trust, and South Dakota News Watch — to share and distribute content ahead of the election, Axios reported this week. (They had already announced a deal with The Texas Tribune in March.)

Rick Edmonds at Poynter writes that the move is “a step along the path of AP’s moving away from its legacy newspaper roots,” especially after Gannett and McClatchy announced they were dropping their AP subscriptions earlier this year.

In other collaborative news, WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, has announced an accelerator program for news publishers in partnership with OpenAI. A survey from the Reuters Institute of news consumers in six countries found that fewer than half of respondents would trust news produced even partly by AI.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> New from API and the Elections Group: Covering elections and voting in 2024: A media guide

News leaders have told us that they want to better support reporters and editors who will be covering an election for the first time. That’s why we’re sharing portions of this media guide to covering elections and voting from The Elections Group, written by former NPR News correspondent Pam Fessler. It delves into key steps in the voting process as well as issues to watch.

>> Are the democracy beat reporters OK? (Poynter)

Kira Lerner, democracy editor at the Guardian US, says that her goal for this election is to focus on the impact of election issues on real people, and less on the small errors and issues that can be overblown by the media. “We try not to write stories and frame headlines that play on people’s fears,” she said.

>> Are you a journalist covering the U.S. election? (PEN America)

To learn how to protect yourself and others, tune into U.S. Election Safety Summer, a free webinar series from PEN America, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the International Women’s Media Foundation, on select Tuesdays this June and July. The first session is next Tuesday, June 4.

>> New from API: 3 products serving local voters that you can learn from for your 2024 election coverage (Better News)

Here are three ideas to steal and adapt: LAist, Enlace Latino NC and Spotlight PA developed easy-to-use tools for voters during local elections.

Culture & Inclusion

>> BBC to review representation of “different groups and communities” across its content (The Hollywood Reporter)

The BBC has announced it will do a survey of all of its UK platforms to see whether the corporation represents the British audience based on results of the 2021/2022 census.

>> The Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma announces its new Trauma Aware Journalism toolkit (X, @DartCenter)

The Dart Center has debuted its Trauma Aware Journalism: A News Industry Toolkit, an online resource for both newsrooms and journalists that was put together in partnership with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> The Medill survey: How the Chicago area gets its news (Medill Local News Initiative)

According to a new survey, only 19% say they pay for local news — and 51% said that no one should pay for local news. The vast majority (71%) thought that local news outlets are doing “very” or “somewhat” well financially.

>> What’s with the rise of “fact-based journalism”? (Nieman Lab)

Researchers from the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy have found a rise in the use of the term “fact-based journalism” since the beginning of the Trump presidency, with a specific bump after the Nobel committee used the phrase when giving its Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov. They consider it a “pleonasm” or a redundant expression; journalism that is not “fact-based” cannot be considered journalism.

Revenue & Resilience

>> ‘We were blown away’: How Grist revolutionized their member strategy by working with News Revenue Hub (News Revenue Hub)

Climate solutions news outlet Grist updated its member strategy away from focusing on the number of monthly donors and instead focusing on the amount of monthly revenue. The shift helped them increase their monthly revenue by 57%.

>> How Time’s collectible covers make the case for a print comeback (Digiday)

Magazine publishers have found that printing special edition “bookazine” editions with collectible covers is a way to generate more reader revenue from retail and direct-to-consumer sales. Time Magazine, in particular, has thrived; its Person of the Year edition featuring Taylor Swift sold better than any edition in the last 15 years.

What else you need to know

💰 Illinois House approves bill that would provide benefits to news outlets, journalism students (Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus)

📰 London Evening Standard to close daily newspaper and launch new weekly (The Guardian)

Weekend reads

+ A Black newspaper in Washington state gets a second life: ‘We can’t let the Black Lens die’ (The Guardian)

+ Once a sheriff’s deputy in Florida, now a source of disinformation from Russia (The New York Times)

+ ‘The way we raise the money at The Guardian is different than any place I’ve ever been’ (Nieman Lab)

+ Google researchers say AI now leading disinformation vector (and are severely undercounting the problem) (404 Media)