Coverage considerations in a perilous time

America has entered “a new era of political violence,” The Washington Post’s Naftali Bendavid writes in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He also cites the killing of a state lawmaker in Minnesota and the attempt on Donald Trump’s life last year.

For newsrooms, this means thinking through coverage decisions, editorial standards, safety precautions and mental health considerations for journalists who witness or cover this violence.

We’ve hand-picked some resources that news leaders can use to prepare for such situations.

Convene a conversation in your newsroom before something happens: Last year, defense expert and Marine veteran Ben Kesling wrote for API a Last year, defense expert and Marine veteran Ben Kesling wrote for API a roadmap for newsroom conversations on how to prepare for political violence . It includes an agenda and printable discussion guide.

Tell audiences what you don’t know: This week’s Trust Tip from Trusting News was timely: This week’s Trust Tip from Trusting News was timely: Acknowledge uncertainty in breaking news situations.

Understand the threat: The The Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University tracks and works to mitigate political violence in the U.S. They have a full repository of data and analysis on political violence trends as well as guides and resources that could be useful to journalists.

Don’t make it worse: Another “how to” comes from Poynter, which last fall looked at ways to cover political violence Another “how to” comes from Poynter, which last fall looked at ways to cover political violence without exacerbating things.

Care for your staff: Our Our mental health guide contains myriad resources for journalists who’ve experienced trauma. We’ve also explored moral injury , which can result from covering or witnessing traumatic events.

Think through what you’re showing or not showing — and explain it: As the AP’s David Bauder writes, As the AP’s David Bauder writes, traditional newsrooms were cautious not to show video of the Kirk shooting even though it was easily findable online, noting how the media’s gatekeeper role has changed. After the recent Minnesota school shooting, Trusting News wrote that while each newsroom has its own standards and audiences, it’s important to be transparent about whatever decision you make in showing these visuals. And for Poynter, Ren LaForme wrote about the personal toll of witnessing violence online and what it means for coverage decisions.

Be on guard for misinformation: In a breaking news situation, people are hungry for information, creating opportunity for those who spread conspiracy theories. That was true In a breaking news situation, people are hungry for information, creating opportunity for those who spread conspiracy theories. That was true with the Kirk shooting , as The New Republic’s Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling writes.

Finally, be aware that when it comes to political violence, hot takes that the event somehow confirms or disproves political beliefs can later be shown to be off-key or just plain wrong. As Matt Pearce, director of policy at Rebuild Local News, posted on Bluesky on Thursday: “Not to interrupt production at the takes factory but they should probably identify and catch the actual killer before we decide what it all means.”

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

–

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Federal judge curbs DHS force against journalists in L.A. (The Washington Post)

U.S. District Judge Hernán D. Vera imposed restrictions on Department of Homeland Security agents from using crowd-control weapons against journalists. In Los Angeles protests this summer, agents fired tear gas and other less-lethal rounds at those who were clearly identifiable as journalists, Vera concluded.

—

Culture & Inclusion

>> From reckoning to retreat: Journalism’s DEI efforts are in decline (Nieman Lab)

Hanaa’ Tameez took a deep dive into what happened to news roles related to race, diversity and equality after the 2020 “racial reckoning.” Her conclusion is that there has been a DEI retreat, based on both numbers and interviews with people in the field.

—

Community Engagement & Trust

>> New from API: How building a local creator map can lead to stronger community connections (Better News)

Public Source built a diverse, regionally representative map of Pittsburgh creators and trusted messengers to strengthen relationships and spark new opportunities for collaboration. Three leaders from the publication walked through how they did it.

>> Join us: How influencer collaborations can help news deepen community connection

On Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., we’re joining forces with the News Revenue Hub in an online presentation about how media can partner with trusted messengers to improve engagement. Register here.

—

Revenue & Resilience

>> Why is Hearst buying so many Texas newspapers? (Adweek)

Mark Stenberg explores the opportunities and efficiencies that the 138-year-old Hearst Corp. sees in Texas as it closes in on its purchase of the Dallas Morning News. A source told Stenberg that Hearst is paying around $55 million for the paper.

>> On its 10th anniversary, health care site STAT is flourishing (Poynter)

The health care and biotech site STAT, owned by Boston Globe Media, turns 10 this year. Rick Edmonds explains what’s behind its success. Its “distinct niche” is part of what has helped it thrive, he writes.

—

What else you need to know

🎙️ NPR’s next news chief built an international career at CNN (NPR)

🏆 Winners of 2025 global youth journalism awards announced (Global Youth & News Media Prize for Journalism)

💵 Press Forward Chicago awards $1.5 million in new local media grants (Chicago Community Trust)

🏘️ News Relay Network aims to better serve readers with neighborhood news (INMA)

—

Weekend reads

+ How Bloomberg News vetted the Epstein emails (Bloomberg News)

+ Disgruntled NYT journalist to ‘anti-woke’ power grab: How far can Bari Weiss go? (The Guardian)

+ The business of balance: Ground News promises to cut through media bias and deliver the facts. Does it? (CJR)

+ Marc Lacey on The New York Times: ‘We’re never going to cower’ (National Press Foundation)

Correction: The previous version of this newsletter said the Minnesota school shooting happened last week. It occurred two weeks ago, on Aug. 27.