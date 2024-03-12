OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Being a journalist in the U.S. is becoming more dangerous (The Washington Post)

But did you know: The media are getting easier to push around (The Atlantic)

Reports of interference, intimidation and harassment of local news outlets have increased in recent years as government officials feel “emboldened to bully the press because they believe they can get away with it,” writes Paul Farhi. Small weekly papers that are struggling to keep the lights on are easy targets, and many incidents of press freedom violations don’t get reported widely enough to draw outrage. The courts have also interfered; despite consistent Supreme Court rulings finding that prior restraint orders that prohibit the publication of information are illegal, 11 such orders were issued in 2023.

API UPDATE

API Tech Talks: Building trust with source auditing

Is your newsroom looking to build trust with readers, improve engagement with your audience and ensure that your journalism accurately reflects your community? Learn how source auditing can help you work toward those goals by taking a data-informed look at your journalism. Source auditing is more than just cataloging sources and looking at data: it involves an intentional effort to build trust across your newsroom and with your readers.

This API Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can:

Use asset mapping to better understand your community

Rethink your internal newsroom culture and editorial practices to prioritize source auditing

Collect data to assess and improve your journalism

Communicate your work to your readers and the broader community

During this 90-minute session, you’ll hear from newsroom leaders and industry experts who will share best practices and discuss how they’re doing this work in their communities, including newsrooms that utilize API’s award-winning Source Matters product. The event will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 2 – 3:30pm EDT. RSVP here.

How journalists can navigate news avoidance: A conversation with Benjamin Toff

Trusting News is hosting a free Q&A session with Dr. Benjamin Toff about how journalists can better navigate news avoidance. Toff, whose research with Reuters led to the recently published book: “Avoiding the News: Reluctant Audiences for Journalism,” will help journalists better understand the issue of news avoidance — and will share strategies for how journalists can be part of the solution. 1-2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19. Register here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Five of this year’s Pulitzer finalists are AI-powered (Nieman Lab)

Of the 45 finalists for the Pulitzer Prizes in journalism this year, five have disclosed using AI in their processes. This was the first year the board required entrants to disclose the usage of AI. Pulitzer Prize administrator Marjorie Miller said the board never considered banning AI; instead, it wanted to encourage the use of evolving technology while also racking its usage. The George Polk Awards will announce a new AI disclosure policy this spring, after this year’s awards are announced.

OFFSHORE

Women and leadership in the news media 2024: Evidence from 12 markets (Reuters Institute)

In The Reuters Institute’s latest survey of female newsroom leaders from 12 markets around the world, only 24% of top editors are women, while 40% of journalists are women. The US leads the way in women in top editorial positions, with 43% of positions filled by women, despite only 27% of journalists being women. In Japan, 18% of journalists are women, but there are no female top editors.

OFFBEAT

Google is starting to squash more spam and AI in search results (The Verge)

Google says that it is making changes to its search results to help surface high-quality results and downrank content that exists to summarize other content — whether human- or AI-generated. Google intends to downrank “content at scale” sites that create thousands of articles designed to manipulate spam results. Google will also crack down on the “site reputation abuse” that occurs when a respectable website allows spam to take over part of its website, and the “expired domain abuse” that happens when a high-ranking domain is abandoned and filled with low-quality content.

SHAREABLE

Storied presses print L.A. Times for the last time as production moves to Riverside (Los Angeles Times)

This month, the printing of the Los Angeles Times will move from its Olympic printing plant, where it has been printed since 1990, to another location owned by the Southern California Newspaper Group. The plant used to print several newspapers, but they have all gone elsewhere. When it was built, the facility cost $230 million. In 1991, the Times’s revenue was $3.7 billion with 1.2 million weekly subscribers and 1.5 million on Sundays, with 100 to 200 pages printed daily.