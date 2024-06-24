What are you doing with your treasure trove of audience data?

Sure, audience data can inform product experiments and ways to engage harder-to-reach audiences, but it’s rare to hear of a newsroom that is expanding or an organization launching a newsroom based on that data. That’s what Crain Communications did in Michigan in 2023 with the launch of Crain’s Grand Rapids thanks to the audience engagement data it gleaned from API’s analytics platform Metrics for News (MFN) and its own internal culture of product experimentation.

Crain has published Crain’s Detroit Business since 1985, but in recent years the publisher used the analytics insights from MFN to help the 108-year old news organization identify a new market. Crain has been using MFN since 2019 across many of its newsrooms to experiment with identifying the most valuable metrics that drive retention, reach, and engagement as well as trying to reach younger readers on LinkedIn.

“There’d long been a feeling that we could make inroads in West Michigan, and we were able to use MFN to help guide that strategy. We built several custom audiences based on geographic data pulled in from Adobe Analytics,” said Elizabeth Couch, director of audience engagement, Crain City Brands. That geographic data included one targeting the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo/Battle Creek region.

By sending data from their targeted audiences in Adobe Analytics into MFN, Crain was able to more clearly understand what topics, categories, and even story types (briefs, enterprise, breaking news) were engaging readers in key parts of their coverage area. They could run this analysis in the data dashboards provided by MFN.