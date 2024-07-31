AI scraper whack-a-mole

AI continues to be met with skepticism from publishers. Publisher Conde Nast sent a cease and desist letter to AI search firm Perplexity, reports The Information, while Jason Koebler at 404 Media writes that websites are struggling to block AI scrapers — because the companies keep creating more. Even so, Kevin Roose in The New York Times reports that data for AI training is disappearing as web sources restrict access to content.

But not all publications are running away from AI. AdWeek writes that The New York Times has been using a generative AI tool to align advertisers’ campaigns with articles and audiences to improve campaign performance.

For publishers looking to help audiences understand AI, The Associated Press is holding a webinar today, July 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. EDT, on how local outlets can cover AI in their own communities.

>> A more media-friendly Kamala Harris runs for president (Semafor)

After a rocky start with the press at the beginning of her term, Vice President Harris has spent two years building a better relationship with the Washington media. Her team hopes that the reset will pay off as she builds a presidential campaign media strategy on the fly.

>> Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say (The Associated Press)

U.S. intelligence officials say that Russian operatives are creating fake websites that look like domestic news sites to push propaganda. The goal is to get Americans to share these messages on social media without questioning their origin.

>> A guide for journalists and newsrooms on supporting hybrid and distributed working (Headlines Network)

This guide to helping support journalists in a hybrid work environment focuses on mental health of staffers and freelancers, tips on how to support colleagues and subordinates, and ideas for newsrooms and the industry as a whole.

>> Why public media needs to let younger decision-makers call the shots (Current)

Media professor Evan Shapiro says that public media stations need to make their content more available on platforms like YouTube. He says that putting shows on these other platforms helps younger generations discover content they like, and eventually become lifelong subscribers.

>> How Borderless uses field canvassers to reach Spanish communities (Gather)

Immigrant-focused publication Borderless sent 12 Spanish-speaking canvassers into Latino communities in Chicago for 12 weeks to learn how to better serve this audience. They then created a handbook for other organizations looking to canvas in their communities.

>> New from API: 6 live journalism event ideas you can replicate in your community (Better News)

Live events are a valuable platform for any news organization: a chance to not only showcase your journalistic work, but to reach new people and deepen loyalty with your existing audiences. Here’s a look at six projects that came out of API’s 2024 Live Events Sprint, with tips and tricks for other organizations hoping to rev up their journalism-led event operations.

>> Also from API: Plan your live journalism events with this workbook from the American Press Institute (Better News)

API’s Live Events Sprint cohort has created a workbook that brings together the knowledge of more than 20 experts and local news organizations who excel in the live events space.

>> Would you pay a premium for ad-free digital news? You may soon have the chance (Poynter)

More news outlets are offering ad-free options for subscribers at a higher price point — anywhere between $4 and $10 more per month. The lack of ads may appeal to readers who don’t want their reading choices tracked.

