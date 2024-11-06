A decisive Election Night — and what comes next

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, newsrooms prepared themselves and their audiences for another long wait for election results. Instead, Donald Trump declared victory just before 2:30 a.m., though the Associated Press didn’t declare him officially the winner until 5:30 am. Here’s a rundown at some of the stories that captured Election Day, and resources for what comes next.

How newsrooms covered the elections

TV networks prepared for a long wait that wasn’t (The New York Times)

Television networks were cautious in their coverage, even as early indications showed positive results for Trump.

What’s next for the media

Trump wins, the press loses (Columbia Journalism Review)

Kyle Paoletta argues that another Trump presidency will be “destabilizing” for the press, with worries about White House access, government interference by federal agencies and violence against journalists from Trump supporters. He urges newsrooms to spend the next two months preparing for the new administration.

Looking back on the role of endorsements

Roughly 3/4 of major American newspapers didn’t endorse anyone for president this year (Nieman Lab)

Led by risk-averse corporate owners, dozens of the biggest U.S. newspapers declined to make presidential endorsements. Here’s how that shift happened following the 2016 elections.

Tools for the days and weeks to come

Copy these responses to address public accusations around elections (Trusting News)

Confusion around this election is likely to continue for several days, so Joy Mayer and Mollie Muchna at Trustings News have put together responses to common questions for newsrooms to use when interacting with audience members.