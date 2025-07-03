Connect local identity and history

>> Join us on Tuesday: API’s director of Product Strategy Liz Worthington is leading the Online News Association’s members-only July AI Innovator Collaborative meeting at 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

She’ll speak with Derrick Ho, editorial director for AI Initiatives at Hearst DevHub, about how local news organizations are leveraging their expertise and reporting in new ways. They’ll cover examples such as the Kamala Harris News Assistant, chowbots to help you find your next meal or property tax script generators and custom data tools to help you protest your property tax value. You’ll also have time to ask your own questions and get feedback on ideas you’re considering or working to implement.

[Register for 3 p.m. ET on July 8]

>> Bookmark for July 30: Samantha Ragland, API’s VP of Journalism Strategy, will answer questions about community engagement and storytelling in an “ask-me-anything” session with the American Association for State and Local History at 3 p.m. ET on July 30. She’ll also offer tips on how partnerships between journalists and history organizations can meet shared goals that benefit local communities. This session has a registration fee.

[Register for 3 p.m. ET on July 30]

ICYMI: Resources from API and partners

>> Strategies for startup success: Liz Worthington shares four takeaways from an “ask me anything” session with The News Revenue Hub and Steve Cavendish, president and editor of the Nashville Banner.

>> Start working on your own history project: Freelance writer Amy Elliot Bragg highlights ideas for activating your archives from participants of the API Summit on Local History, Community and Identity in Nashville.

>> Experiment ideas to try: P. Kim Bui recapped experiments and outcomes from API’s Connection + Collaboration Learning Cohort and Revenue Experiments Learning Cohort for Table Stakes alumni. Get inspiration and advice on how to build staff engagement initiatives in your news organization and ideas for revenue experiments to replicate.

>> Support cultures of learning: In this special edition series, members of The Table Stakes Alumni Advisory Board offer best practices on how to support cultures of learning and skill-sharing developed by news leaders across the country — and share tips on how to start creating similar strategies for your news organization.

Upcoming training opportunities

>> Digital security in times of crisis: The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas and the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is offering a digital security course from July 7 to Aug. 3. It’s designed to help journalists, freelancers, editors and media professionals with no prior cybersecurity experience. The course covers how to assess risks, use encryption, enable multi-factor authentication, navigate censorship and handle online harassment.

>> Nonprofit news business certificate: The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY is accepting applications until July 11 for its 9-month hybrid, project-based business training for nonprofit professionals. Through support from Knight Foundation, full scholarships to cover tuition will be given to candidates accepted in this cohort.

>> Shifting democracies certificate: Global Press is launching a certificate course focusing on practical techniques to build trust in every story. The course is offered in English and Spanish, and only open to reporters in the United States and Peru. Apply for this month’s session by July 10 or by August 6 for the second session.

>> Tariff strategy report card: The National Press Foundation is hosting a webinar with trade experts on July 15 about tariffs and the global economy during the first six months of the Trump administration.

>> JAWS webinar with The Rewrite: Journalism & Women Symposium is hosting a free webinar on July 16 with Aundrea Cline-Thomas for a 7-step framework designed to help journalists unlock new possibilities in their careers.

>> Exposing the silence workshop: The Sunlight Research Center is hosting a hands-on workshop on July 17 with The Marshall Project and Arizona Luminaria about investigating the deaths of individuals while they are in the custody of law enforcement or correctional facilities. This session will equip journalists with the tools and context to request records and tips to help navigate legal and bureaucratic barriers.

>> Community journalist fellowship: Altavoz Lab is accepting applications for its 2025 fellowship program for freelancers and staff reporters working with community-based news outlets that serve historically disinvested communities. Apply by July 18.

>> Advancing Democracy series: The Solutions Journalism Network, Hearken, Trusting News and Good Conflict are hosting a two-part training exploring strategies to help strengthen democracy reporting, audience engagement and trust in journalism. Join the first session on July 21 and the second session on Aug. 18.

>> Signal to protect sources and documents: On July 22, The New England First Amendment Coalition is hosting a 30 Minute Skills session with the Freedom of the Press Foundation on how to use the Signal messaging app. You can also watch the replay of a similar session from the National Press Foundation, also led by Freedom of the Press Foundation.

>> $15K for science literacy: The Center for Cooperative Media is taking applications for its civic science media program, which awards up to $15,000 to projects that support active participation in solving or addressing community-identified concerns related to science, including climate change, public health, and artificial intelligence. Those interested can sign up for a 1:1 discussion with staff for feedback before the Aug. 31 deadline.