The New York Times lays out how editorially-driven algorithms influence its homepage

Traditionally, editors at The New York Times manually chose which 50 to 60 stories to feature on its homepage every day. But recently, the paper has been experimenting with editorially-influenced algorithms to curate the homepage online and on the paper’s app. Zhen Yang, a data scientist on the algorithmic recommendations team at The New York Times, writes for Nieman Lab that the goal of the system is “to elevate human curation, not to replace it.”

The algorithm starts by pooling stories — either manually or automatically — that could be featured in a particular module of the site. These stories are then ranked in order of importance, again either manually or based on machine learning. Final adjustments are then made that allow editors to manually pin stories or filters that deprioritize stories that users have already seen or read.

Yang’s transparency around how the Times uses algorithms is important in building trust with audiences. Recent research has shown that users, in particular on social media, don’t understand how algorithms work — but that a greater understanding can lead to more vigilance for misinformation and disinformation, according to a piece by Myojung Chung, also in Nieman Lab.

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Why did Norwich University suspend its student newspaper? (VTDigger)

Student-run newspaper The Guidon has been suspended by the administration at Norwich University, a military university, after the paper ran several articles critical of the school last spring. The paper’s faculty adviser said that he had been asked to submit documents like a handbook and code of ethics to the university for approval before publication can resume.

>> Following the numbers: A site tracking the election betting market, made by journalists (Columbia Journalism Review)

Election Betting Odds aggregates the most popular betting sites on the internet. Its journalist founders believe they offer a journalist service because, they argue, bettors are more accurate than pollsters or pundits.

>> This new map can help us heal our democracy (The Washington Post)

The National Civic League has launched the Healthy Democracy Ecosystem Map, an interactive map that features more than 1,300 organizations around the country that are working for a healthy democracy.

Culture & Inclusion

>> Small Colorado newspapers serving immigrant and diasporic communities form collective to share resources (CPR News)

The Colorado Ethnic Media Exchange is made up of ethnically-owned news outlets who are looking to work together to solve problems they all face. The network works to share ads and offer access to their diverse audiences as a package deal.

>> How anthropology can help your story soar (Medium, Let’s Gather)

Emily Kennedy writes that anthropologic techniques — immersing yourself in a community, letting subjects guide the conversation and asking open-ended questions — are ways that journalists can improve their storytelling and relationship building.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> Media trust hits another historic low (Axios)

A new Gallup survey found that just 31% of Americans say that they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media — the lowest on record. This puts trust in the media below all branches of the federal government as well as local governments.

>> Use these pre-written explainers to set Election Day expectations (Trusting News)

Trusting News suggests that newsrooms link to three explainers from the Associated Press — about vote counting, election fraud and announcing winners — to help readers understand the voting process.

>> New from API: Influencer collaborations with local media will benefit journalism — and our communities

Many Americans choose ways to learn about the subjects and places they care about from individuals with influence and in spaces that they trust. Collaborations between influencers and media can be mutually beneficial, and we believe that the communities they together serve also benefit.

Revenue & Resilience

>> The Atlantic is expanding its print magazine as it surpasses 1 million subscribers (CNN)

The Atlantic will increase its publication schedule from 10 to 12 issues per year. The outlet returned to profitability this year, and more than half of its subscribers receive both the print and digital editions.

>> New from API: How evergreen and nostalgia content can help inform your revenue strategy (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Leverage high-traffic stories to learn more about your local audiences and what they’re willing to pay for. Newsday has begun looking at all news pegs — from obituaries to local events — as an opportunity to dig deeper and ask: How can we connect it to our readers?

>> Join us: Diversifying Revenue Series: Tactics to engage mid-funnel audiences

Table Stakes alumni, join us for a conversation with alumna Claudia Laws about how to move news consumers in the “middle” of the audience funnel – people who are aware of your news organization but aren’t yet engaged as loyal users, paying subscribers or donors. The webinar will be tomorrow, Thursday, October 17 from 1 – 2pm ET.

What else you need to know

📰 The New York Times has sent generative-AI startup Perplexity a ‘cease and desist’ letter (The Wall Street Journal)

⚖️ Far-right site Gateway Pundit settles defamation suit with election workers (The Guardian)

🚪 Midwestern news nonprofit The Beacon shuts down its Wichita newsroom (Nieman Lab)

💸 Poynter Institute and Knight Foundation to provide journalism ethics training to local news funders (Poynter)