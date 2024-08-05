Token – Token accountability. News organizations acknowledge problems either internally or externally only after significant public failures. They will issue an apology and may set up staff training. No major changes were made following the failure, and the issue is quietly and repeatedly set aside. Other systemic issues are not made public, acknowledged or addressed.

Mediocre – Reactive accountability. News organizations will deal with internal and external systemic issues with some degree of seriousness. However, the outlet will lack any structured way of dealing with internal issues outside of human resources and likely have no structure beyond a leadership or management team for external issues. If the issue is not public, it will likely not be discussed in public. Offenders and managers will be held accountable. The news organization will assess the causes of the issue and seek help in assessment if they deem it necessary, but may not prioritize this. Training sessions around issues and some structural changes may happen. Any problems not deemed clear issues will be ignored or dealt with in a token manner. Progress on systemic issues may stall due to a lack of long-term infrastructure.