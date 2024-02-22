OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: More than half of U.S. counties have no access or very limited access to local news (Medill at Northwestern)

But did you know: Wealthier, urban Americans have access to more local news — while roughly half of US counties have only one outlet or less (The Conversation)

The decline of newspaper ad revenue requires news outlets to rely on a combination of philanthropy, audience funding and cost-cutting to survive. Papers in communities with little disposable income and no local philanthropies must resort to cost-cutting, creating a spiral of lower news quality and declining readership and, ultimately, closure. This trend is behind the findings from Northwestern University’s State of Local News Project, which show that household income and population density correlate with whether a community is a news oasis or a news desert.

+ Noted: 50 ways to celebrate Student Press Freedom Day (SPLC); Press Forward announces local expansion (Poynter); Gannett, IndyStar announce $2 million investment to grow local reporting and sales staffs (IndyStar); Russian court upholds detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich (The Wall Street Journal); A reporter investigated neo-Nazis. Then they came to his house in masks. (The Washington Post)

API UPDATE

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. Apply by March 1.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Generating revenue through merchandise community partnerships (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

When Block Club Chicago broke the unusual story of an alligator in a Chicago lagoon in 2019, they had the idea to create a t-shirt about the buzz-worthy reptile. Within a day, Block Club connected with a local artist who created a mock-up of a “Gator Watch 2019” shirt that they were able to start pre-selling. They worked with a local printing studio and handled distribution on their own, ultimately generating $100,000 from the sales. The gator shirts served as a blueprint for future creative merchandising collaborations.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Taking bilingual collaboration statewide (OIGO)

Nearly two million Latinos live in New Jersey, almost three-quarters of whom speak or read Spanish at home. Without access to first-hand sources in Spanish, they’re more susceptible to misinformation — which is why the New Jersey News Commons Spanish Translation News Service works to narrow the information gap in the Latino community, says Anthony Advincula. The program chooses four to six relevant stories from six English-language publication partners, which are sent to translators, reviewed by a bilingual editor and sent to six Spanish-language news partners for publication. The project also resulted in a mandate from New Jersey’s governor that all government information must be translated into seven languages, including Spanish.

OFFSHORE

Federal money’s kept hundreds of journalists employed in Canada. But the program’s set to expire (CBC)

The Local Journalism Initiative, a program created in 2019 and funded by the Canadian government, has paid $50 million over the past five years to newsrooms and freelance journalists covering underserved communities and issues. But the program is set to expire at the end of March and there is no indication about whether it will be renewed. Currently, there are more than 400 reporters at 300 media outlets funded by the Local Journalism Initiative.

OFFBEAT

New research shows people can change their minds about conspiracy theories (The conversation)

Researchers wanted to understand how often people change their beliefs of conspiracy theories over time. They surveyed a group of almost 500 people monthly for six months about how much they agreed with 10 conspiracy theories, including topics about 9/11, 5G and Covid. They found no evidence that belief in conspiracies increases over time — most participants were consistent skeptics of proposed theories, as well as some who consistently believed in the conspiracies. This relative stability shows that just because someone believes in a conspiracy doesn’t mean they will believe in others, or that they won’t change their mind when presented with evidence that it’s not real.

SHAREABLE

A new study looks at the positive things that can happen when journalism and comedy intersect (Nieman Lab)

The Daily Show, The Colbert Report and Last Week Tonight all feature comedians discussing news. Instead of asking whether news satire is journalism, we should ask if it’s journalistic — and the answer, often, is yes. Comedy and infotainment shouldn’t be viewed as a deterioration of journalistic quality but as an expansion of the journalistic role that engages and informs viewers. Researchers say that content that is engaging and relevant, includes aspects of journalism and sparks societal debate and discussion can serve a journalistic purpose even as the media landscape’s boundaries are blurred.