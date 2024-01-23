OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Inside CNN, a debate over taking Trump live (The New York Times)

But did you know: Inside the collapsing U.S. political-media-industrial-complex (Semafor)

News outlets are finding that interest in the presidential primaries is down considerably compared to 2016 and 2020. Despite former President Donald Trump’s success in the Republican primaries, news outlets are no longer seeing a “Trump bump.” This may be because most Americans assume that the November election will, again, be a race between Trump and President Joe Biden — meaning the primaries don’t seem all that important to voters.

API UPDATE

API Tech Talks x Table Stakes: Engaging audiences amid social platform flux

TRY THIS AT HOME

Newsrooms working to transform their crime coverage are seeing the payoffs (Poynter)

When editors at the Lexington (Kentucky) Herald Leader decided to revamp their crime coverage, they began by shifting their focus away from one-off, metrics-driven stories towards a focus on crime trends and police accountability. They designed a policy on crime coverage, which required reporters to examine whether a story helps the public better understand public safety and other community issues. While this has led to a drop in page views, it has led to higher conversion rates on their crime coverage — and less “busyness” for editorial staffers.

OFFSHORE

How a judge in India prevented Americans from seeing a blockbuster report (Politico)

In November, Reuters published an investigation into a tech company named Appin, which had become a mercenary cyberattack firm. But in December, the article was removed after a lawsuit in India, purportedly bought by students in Appin’s digital training centers, claimed that the article defamed their reputations. A judge in New Delhi ruled that the story should be suppressed pending trial, leading Reuters to pull the story down globally rather than risk getting local employees into trouble.

OFFBEAT

Did the battle against “misinformation” go too far? (NiemanLab)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, major tech companies fought back against misinformation related to health claims, but now some are wondering if these efforts went too far. Studies on whether exposure to misinformation about vaccines affected vaccination acceptance were mixed, and initial results seem to suggest that social media platforms’ attempts to combat vaccine misinformation were ineffectual. Instead, the efforts to “ban” this information from mainstream platforms may have simply pushed some users away from these services.

SHAREABLE

Newspapers stolen after reporting on rape investigation at police chief’s home (The New York Times)

Hundreds of copies of the The Ouray County Plaindealer were stolen from distribution boxes in Ouray, Colorado last week after the paper published a front-page story about an alleged sexual assault that took place at a police chief’s home. The paper reported that local restaurant owner Paul Choate had apologized and returned the stolen papers, and that he was not connected to the defendants in this sexual assault case or the police department.