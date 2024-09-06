Concerns about the press in the run-up to November’s elections

November’s general election has brought to the fore a number of press-related issues. In the Columbia Journalism Review, Jake Lahut writes that the lack of local press is making it harder for state and local campaigns to reach constituents.

This dearth of local trusted news outlets makes it easier for foreign adversaries to interfere, creating a security risk, writes Dennis Murphy at RAND. (Just this week, the DOJ alleged that Russia funded an American news company, Tenet Media, CNN confirmed)

And in her Substack, Margaret Sullivan accused the New York Times of “ugly case of ‘false balance’” in its coverage of former President Trump and Vice President Harris.

Meanwhile, concerns about press freedoms abound. In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger wrote that attacks on the press in Hungary, India and Brazil give insights into how another Trump administration might attack the free press — and what news outlets can do to prepare.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Oil and ink mix as Chevron reports the ‘news’ in Texas, New Mexico (Louisiana Illuminator)

Chevron’s Permian Proud presents itself as a local news outlet in West Texas’ Permian Basin by presenting local stories mixed in with articles that give a positive spin to the oil company’s work. The articles are written by a PR firm in California and a public affairs adviser for Chevron.

>> New from API: Philanthropy and local opinion journalism: A civic opportunity

Local opinion and commentary sections are reinventing themselves for today’s needs. While much philanthropic funding for journalism focuses on increasing reporters or the amount and quality of news reporting, grants and donations have also supported experiments that advance this reimagining of local opinion.

>> Join us: Pulling back the curtain on what happens on election night

Join this API and AP webinar with news leaders who will help you understand AP’s vote count operation and approach to election coverage. The webinar will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 1 – 2pm EDT.

Culture & Inclusion

>> Want to fight misinformation? Teach people how algorithms work (Nieman Lab)

A new study out of Harvard found that when social media users understand how algorithms filter information, they are more likely to be vigilant for misinformation and take active steps to counter it.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> How publishers are experimenting with Reddit — even without a formal publisher program (Digiday)

Over the last 18 months, Reddit has been courting media companies with tools like its Reddit Pro dashboard. But the key to success on Reddit is to create relationships with subreddit moderators and participate in conversations beyond just dropping a link to a story.

>> Collaboration helps keep independent journalism alive in Venezuela (Nieman Lab)

Leading up to the recent presidential elections, 12 Venezuelan news outlets teamed up to share resources and coverage. Publishing under a shared byline also helped protect journalism and news outlets from repercussions.

Revenue & Resilience

>> Guardian moves into e-commerce amid revenue shortfall for 2023/2024 (Press Gazette)

The Guardian will begin making product recommendations in hopes of generating another revenue source through affiliate links. It’s part of a larger push for diversified funding streams, such as the outlet’s recipe app Feast, which costs £2.99 for UK users.

>> The Salt Lake Tribune, profitable and growing, seeks to rid itself of that “necessary evil” — the paywall (Nieman Lab)

The Salt Lake Tribune, the first legacy newspaper in the US to become a nonprofit, is hoping to drop its paywall in the next few years. Right now, they are focused on increasing donations and sponsorships, and making available “as much journalism as possible” for free.

>> Join us: Diversifying Revenue Series: Monetizing local evergreen, nostalgia content

Table Stakes Alumni, join us for a conversation with Newsday about how hyperlocal evergreen coverage and nostalgia storytelling can contribute to an organization’s revenue and engagement strategy. The webinar will be held on Thursday, September 12 from 1 – 2pm EDT.

What else you need to know

⚖️ The Murdoch family is secretly battling over succession. News outlets are asking a court to make it public (CNN)

🫱🏽‍🫲🏿 LaSharah S. Bunting joins The 19th as its first vice president (The 19th*)

📰 Brian Stelter rejoins as the lead author of CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter (CNN)

🫱🏽‍🫲🏿 Honolulu Civil Beat announces Amy Pyle as new executive editor-in-chief (Editor & Publisher)

🪧 WGA East members at Vox Media sites The Dodo and Thrillist engage in one-day strike (WGA)

