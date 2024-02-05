Prioritize Your Workload

When I worked as a digital producer at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, I was part of a team reimagining our digital strategy. We had no shortage of ideas, but felt like we couldn’t experiment because we had too much on our plates that was getting in the way.

Out of desperation, we pulled up a Google Doc in the meeting and just started listing all the stuff we felt we needed to give up — all of the things within our control that we could stop doing to make time to try new things. We then turned that into a to-do list to prioritize what to give up. It was a really effective exercise, and a framework I’ve since used to train many journalists.

A “less is more” approach, especially when it comes to addressing a problem or taking on a project, tends to go against our instincts. Researchers have found that most people tend to solve problems by adding things instead of subtracting or removing — for example, when an incoming university president solicited ideas for improvements, only 11 percent involved getting rid of something.

The media industry has already seen a tumultuous start to a consequential election year. And as news teams begin thinking about their election coverage plans, it may feel like adding more tasks to an already full plate, with a fraction of the staff and resources they once had. But that doesn’t have to mean figuring out how to do more with less — maybe it’s doing less with less.

During this series, I’ll walk you through the steps to effectively stop doing. People often have a good idea of what isn’t contributing value, but they might need that push or permission to give those things up.

The goal should be to return some time to your news team that can be reinvested in preparing for the marathon that 2024 is already shaping up to be. Maybe it’s space to start learning what your audience wants from your election coverage. Or maybe it’s building in time and resources to prevent burnout among your team.

Next week, we’ll take stock of the things you’re doing that aren’t a good use of your time. That could be the types of reporting or projects you take on, or the amount of meetings your team has or cumbersome editorial workflows. But for now, read more about what happened after we made that Google Doc in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newsroom, the surprising things we got rid of and how our staff and audience responded.

– Emily Ristow, API Director of Local News Transformation

Turn your to-do list into a stop-doing list

For our “Stop Doing” list in Milwaukee, our measuring stick for success was whether something fit our new strategy to:

Attract a new audience/segment Engage that audience/segment Know that audience/segment Get that audience/segment to pay for a digital subscription

These goals came about through our participation in the yearlong Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program.

If something didn’t meet at least one of those four categories, it needed to be evaluated on whether we should be doing it or if it should be placed on the “Stop Doing” list.

We thought the list would be dominated by the things we do to fill print holes. Instead, we found there were a whole lot of digital tasks and initiatives we were doing that didn’t really accomplish our strategy or that took more time, effort and resources than we had available.

So, what didn’t make the cut?

JS Politics, a weekly Facebook Live show and podcast with rotating hosts and guests

The community police blotter, which involved a full day of work for each community reporter and got very little digital traffic

Manually tweeting to all accounts

Posting to Facebook pages that had few followers

Adjusting section pages that had little traffic

Reading story budgets at planning meetings

Read more about what we did in a piece on Better News that I co-authored.