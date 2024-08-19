As a journalist in today’s fast-paced media environment, digital safety is a pressing concern that cannot be overlooked. With the 2024 elections approaching, the risks associated with online threats are more pronounced than ever. This International Women’s Media Foundation newsletter installment focuses on the critical importance of protecting oneself in the digital realm.

Our recent survey of U.S. journalists trained through the Newsroom Safety Across America program indicates that more than 31% of journalists surveyed experienced online violence.* These statistics illustrate a troubling trend that many journalists grapple with every day, disproportionately affecting women, journalists of color and LGBTQ+ journalists. The impact of online harassment, doxing and targeted attacks can have serious consequences, affecting not only personal well-being but also press freedom in the U.S. Additionally, UNESCO highlights that 20% of attacks on journalists originate online, underscoring the urgent need for effective digital safety measures.

Since 2020, the IWMF has been working to change the culture around online violence, asserting that it is real violence with real-world consequences. We founded the Coalition Against Online Violence, a collection of over 80 international organizations working to find solutions for journalists facing online attacks. We also have resources including A Guide for Protecting Journalists and Newsrooms Against Online Violence and the Online Violence Response Hub to help journalists navigate these challenges.

In this newsletter, we will share tips for keeping journalists safe online. These steps are crucial for local news leaders who have the duty of care to support the protection of media workers from both online and offline attacks. By prioritizing these insights, journalists can better protect themselves and continue their vital work of informing the public, even in the face of digital threats. For more information on the IWMF’s safety resources, visit our website, sign up for upcoming in-person training sessions this fall, and stay tuned for our next newsletter on legal safety.

*As of June 2024, we surveyed journalists attending our trainings in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, New York, Michigan, and Nevada

Tips for protecting yourself online ahead of the election

Map your online profile

Look yourself up online. It’s important to know what information is available about you — use different search engines and reverse image search to find what’s out there.

Are you comfortable with what you have online in the hands of someone who might be trying to attack you? Consider the kinds of assignments that might make you a target for online violence.

Sign up to get your data removed from databroker sites. We recommend DeleteMe for journalists in the U.S.

Speak with family and friends. It's not always what you share but also who engages with your content. Having a conversation about the risks you may face as a journalist can protect you and your loved ones from online violence.

If you're in a management role, bring policy changes to your newsroom. IWMF has a policy guide and a freelancer guide with best practices and templates that organizations can use.

Protect your accounts

Use two-factor authentication. It’s best to turn on 2FA on all accounts where possible, and an app or security key are safer options than SMS messages.

Create long, unique passwords. A secure password is 16 characters or more, and it should not be used on multiple accounts.

Use a password manager. A password manager helps create and store passwords. We recommend 1password.

Address harm from online violence