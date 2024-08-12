What we’ve learned is clear: Physical safety isn’t just about reacting to threats — it’s about preparation, awareness and approach.

When journalists feel secure, they can do their jobs and deliver accurate, timely information to your community. That’s why we’ll explore practical scenarios you might encounter — from navigating a heated protest to ensuring safety while covering conventions. You’ll also find tips designed to help you and your team assess risks, plan for various situations and react appropriately when faced with physical threats.

Remember, physical safety doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It’s intertwined with digital security (like protecting your location data) and legal preparedness (knowing your rights when confronted by law enforcement) as well as your identity and profile in a crowd. While we focus on physical safety here, we encourage you to view it as part of a holistic approach to journalist protection.

By the end of this article, you’ll have actionable strategies to enhance your physical safety in the field. But remember, this advice is just the beginning. You can learn more about the IWMF’s safety resources on our website and we have more in-person training coming up in the fall.

Top tips for covering in-person events in a contentious election year

From protests to the polls, we’ve seen how quickly election events can escalate. You can use a before, during and after framework to prepare for, respond to and recover after threats you face while out reporting.

Before:

Establishing a communications protocol with your editor or trusted colleague will increase your physical safety in case of detention or other physical threats — this may include sharing your location. Also consider having a “safe word” in case you are about to get detained.

with your editor or trusted colleague will increase your physical safety in case of detention or other physical threats — this may include sharing your location. Also consider having a “safe word” in case you are about to get detained. For covering protests, save the name and phone number of your editor, lawyer and the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press Legal Hotline not only on your phone but on your person. A good practice is to have the numbers on laminated cards, one in your wallet and the other inside the sole of your shoe.

not only on your phone but on your person. A good practice is to have the numbers on laminated cards, one in your wallet and the other inside the sole of your shoe. Carry basic personal protective equipment (PPE) , including a respirator and safety goggles, in case police deploy tear gas, pepper spray or rubber bullets.

, including a respirator and safety goggles, in case police deploy tear gas, pepper spray or rubber bullets. Designate one place near the event as a shelter-in-place location in case of intimidation, arrests or a shooting. Having a predetermined secure place in a volatile situation improves your reaction time and helps your editor or colleague know where to find you.

During:

If possible, use the buddy system . Working as a pair increases your situational awareness and can reduce your risk, especially in an intimidating situation.

. Working as a pair increases your situational awareness and can reduce your risk, especially in an intimidating situation. Your identity can increase your risk profile and make you a target in the crowd. Pay attention to your position and distance from other people.

and make you a target in the crowd. Pay attention to your position and distance from other people. If people are staring or yelling at you, stop reporting and get some distance , moving at least 50 feet away and breaking visual contact.

, moving at least 50 feet away and breaking visual contact. While covering protests, don’t stay in one place — constant movement can help you report safely.

After:

If you are leaving an event or protest, pay attention to see if someone is following you. A good practice is to add a “ cover stop ” (going to a restaurant, coffee shop or other public place) before returning to your home or office.

” (going to a restaurant, coffee shop or other public place) before returning to your home or office. Fulfill editorial responsibilities, but also make time to replenish your bodily needs (eat, sleep, drink water), reconnect with your supportive networks and recharge with mindfulness and self care.

Debrief with an editor or trusted colleague to evaluate how effectively you mitigated risks — what went well? What can you do differently next time?

