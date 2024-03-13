OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The news about the news business is getting grimmer (The New York Times)

But did you know: Sprouts of hope in a gloomy media landscape (The New York Times)

Despite all the grim news about the media industry, there are signs of hope. Start-ups like Puck, Punchbowl News, The Ankler and Semafor have focused on star journalists and newsletters on niche topics with broad appeal, and this tailored approach seems to be paying off. These outlets have pulled together multiple revenue streams, including ads, subscriptions and events, rather than trying to capture a wide audience. There are also signs of hope in some Substack-based publications, as well as some worker-owned outlets like Defector and Hell Gate.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Listen to 3 things news avoiders say about journalism (Trusting News)

More people say they are avoiding the news. If we measure our success by our ability to inform and equip the public, then we should try to understand what gets in the way of our ability to do that. Here are three things we all should know about how news avoiders feel about journalism.

News is hard to understand. Often, the news feels like an insider’s game, full of jargon and missing context. Researchers also heard that news avoiders find the news to be boring and useless, and distant from their own lives. They feel ill-equipped to see how it relates to them or what they would do about it.

News and civic life aren’t for people like me. The researchers found a strong connection between people’s relationship to news and to civic life more generally. News lovers are often part of social circles that offer an incentive to know what’s going on in the world. News avoiders have no such pressure.

News is bad for me and bad for society. The news often makes people feel anxious and overwhelmed. It’s full of depressing information, and it leaves them feeling hopeless about the state of the world. News avoiders told researchers that they anticipate the news will drain them emotionally and that consuming it comes at too high a cost in terms of their energy and mood.

A final point to dwell on: News avoidance is a problem for journalists because it interferes with our ability to thrive — in terms of both fulfilling our public service mission and staying in business. But news avoiders often don’t see their distance from news as a problem. They don’t see that they’re missing anything vital. They don’t feel like they need us.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Journalism must cover AI as a shared future that awaits us all, whether we want it or not (Poynter)

The news media has never been great about covering the implications of evolving technology, focusing instead on “convenience, consumerism and entertainment,” writes Michael Bugeja. But the emergence of AI requires a different approach, one that involves meticulous follow-up reporting so that a fuller narrative of the technology emerges. Holding AI, and its creators, accountable will require knowledge about data and computer science, as well as an appreciation for the history of technology.

OFFSHORE

Putin signs ban on advertising for ‘foreign agents’ (The Moscow Times)

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a law that banned companies from advertising with “foreign agents” — a term that includes independent journalists and news outlets. This will make it all but impossible for the few remaining news outlets in the country to remain in business. Several popular journalists on YouTube said they would struggle to continue their work with this new law in effect.

OFFBEAT

TikTok lobbying surges ahead of House vote this week (Axios)

Ahead of a House vote on whether Chinese company ByteDance should be required to divest its ownership of TikTok, the popular social media platform is lobbying intensely on Capitol Hill. Former President Trump had argued for the ban when in office, but now opposes it because he says it will embolden Facebook, which he considers “an enemy of the people,” he told CNBC. TikTok has been sending alerts about a possible shutdown of the app to users and encouraging them to call their representatives — a move that angered politicians and seemed to backfire.

SHAREABLE

What do we lose when influencers replace journalists on the red carpet? (Mashable)

Award red carpets are increasingly full of social media influencers, edging out entertainment reporters and making it harder for journalists to compete in an already challenging environment. They are welcomed — and often paid — by studios who are looking for influencers, particularly TikTokers, to drive trends in the industry. While it’s rare for hard-hitting news to emerge from a red carpet, the lack of journalism access to powerful people in entertainment is a sign of larger trends in the news industry.