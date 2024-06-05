A range of ways to attribute AI-generated content

The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation has begun adding AI-generated summaries to its articles, writes the Reuters Institute. The bullet-pointed lists, which appear just below the feature image, are reviewed by a person and attributed to ChatGPT. The goal is to appeal to younger readers, who surveys have found want news to be broken into “manageable chunks.”

The relationship between AI and newsrooms continues to evolve. Hyperlocal news network Hoodline has begun using AI to generate its articles — and to create fake bylines, Nieman Lab reports. Meanwhile, JournalismAI is launching a free course for journalists on how to use AI. And Sara Fischer reports on X that unions are pushing back on their publications’ relationships with OpenAI.

In Vanity Fair, Nick Bilton reflects on the future of AI: “Let’s just say Google and OpenAI and Facebook succeed, and we read summaries of news, rather than the real thing. Eventually, those news outlets will go out of business, and then who is going to be left to create the content that they need to summarize?”

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> The WIRED AI Elections Project (Wired)

This year, Wired will be tracking every use of AI in political campaigns around the world. The site will keep a continuously updated map of where and how generative AI has been used in elections.

>> A local reporter was arrested for doing her job. The Supreme Court needs to step in. (Columbia Journalism Review)

Priscilla Villarreal Treviño, a citizen journalist in Laredo, Texas, was arrested for “soliciting nonpublic official information” for asking questions of a police source. She ultimately sued, and the case has made it to the Supreme Court.

Culture & Inclusion

>> A guide to practicing care in journalism (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

A new guide from jesikah maria ross focuses on “how journalists can center care in their reporting process.” She calls for journalists to share power, create room for dialogue with the community, and build bridges with the community.

+ Related from API: Journalism With Care

>> New York Times made ‘petty’ cuts to staff bios, union says (The Washington Post)

The Times trimmed references to the work that staffers have done for their union from their “expanded” bios — a move the union called “petty and absurd.” Some of the language removed referred to efforts to ensure “a fair and equitable place to work.”

Community Engagement & Trust

>> Can civic science and journalism address community issues and find solutions? (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

A new report on civic science and journalism collaborations has found they can make a difference in the lives of residents and journalists. The feedback from 12 such collaborations was to take the time to know your audience, your collaborators and your values for the project.

>> Who Americans trust for news isn’t always where they get their news (The Washington Post)

The Weather Channel remains the most trusted source of news for Americans, but polling shows that the most trusted news brands are often not the places people are most likely to turn for their news. YouTube and Facebook don’t earn high trust, but people turn to them frequently for news anyway.

>> New from API: Trusting News to become an independent organization (Trusting News)

Trusting News, a project hosted by the American Press Institute and the Reynolds Journalism Institute and founded by journalist Joy Mayer, is becoming an independent organization. After five years of being fiscally sponsored by the American Press Institute, Trusting News is growing and entering a new chapter.

Revenue & Resilience

>> Doc nonprofit video consortium to bring video journalism to local newsrooms (The Hollywood Reporter)

Documentary nonprofit Video Consortium is launching a new initiative as part of Press Forward, which will match documentarians with local news outlets to help them produce video journalism.

>> Money woes, staff issues strain the Intercept (Semafor)

The Intercept’s unionized staff has written a letter to the nonprofit’s board, saying that they have “zero confidence in its current business leadership” and that the staff’s relationship with the current CEO is not salvageable.

What else you need to know

🫱🏽‍🫲🏿 Sally Buzbee steps down as Executive Editor of The Washington Post. Matt Murray and Robert Winnett take editorial leadership roles in new newsroom structure. (The Washington Post)

🎓 Reuters Institute Director Rasmus Nielsen will step down in September (Reuters Institute)

💰 Bill Guan, the chief financial officer of the far-right Epoch Times, was indicted Monday on charges of allegedly participating in a massive money laundering scheme (Mediaite)