Local and community-based media this year are strategically using print to build engagement around their election coverage.

These election-focused flyers, postcards and print voter guides will add to the knowledge of how news organizations can deploy print to reach new audiences and deepen community ties. Examples this year build on others, such as using postcards to share explanatory and service journalism at THE CITY in New York City and inform solutions journalism at the Arizona Daily Star. Larger organizations like these have found uses as have smaller ones, such as East Boston Nuestra Casa and ZipIt.news, an inspiring effort in rural Ohio.

For our part, we’ll closely follow the 14 outlets incorporating a strategic use of print as part of our Election Engagement Experiment Fund, a recently announced series of grants awarded by API alongside Knight Election Hub. These outlets — including many nonprofit news sites and public radio stations — are using print to promote their nonpartisan voter guides, election coverage or other opportunities to engage.

We loved seeing this in part because grantees in our Election Coverage and Community Listening Fund, announced earlier this year, were already doing similar work. In a check-in this September, some said other local and community-based media may have time to act on the idea, too.

“If organizations have the budget for mailing, it’s still probably not too late to get a simple postcard into mailboxes that can direct people to digital voter guides or election coverage,” said Gabrielle Jones, vice president of content at Louisville Public Media. The station is working with Kentucky Public Radio partners to expand their statewide voter guide information to engage rural communities including through print.

Flyering can also be an effective way to promote election coverage and create awareness for one’s brand and digital offerings. Seeing a flyer posted to a bulletin board as people “go about their day at the grocery store or the toy store” provides a touchpoint with their work that distinguishes it from other outlets and options for information, said Michaux Hood, development director at Charlottesville Tomorrow.

Both Louisville Public Media and Charlottesville Tomorrow use a QR code in their print item to point to digital projects and email sign-ups online. Several newsrooms will do similarly as they distribute their print products at community gathering spots — including libraries, senior centers and elsewhere.

Here are some tips for using postcards this election season, many inspired by our award recipients:

Find a flyering service. Some companies regularly distribute concert and other event posters or listings to bulletin boards around communities. Finding a service near you can prove inexpensive and save time for managing delivery. For Charlottesville Tomorrow, $700 covered the printing and distribution of 700 flyers related to the voter guide.

Find a flyering service. Some companies regularly distribute concert and other event posters or listings to bulletin boards around communities. Finding a service near you can prove inexpensive and save time for managing delivery. For Charlottesville Tomorrow, $700 covered the printing and distribution of 700 flyers related to the voter guide. Use a direct mail company — or the USPS Every Door Direct Mail program.

Team up for distribution. Local libraries, businesses and universities are among those who may help distribute your printed resources. In some cases, your collaborators may be good partners for distribution. The Austin Common plans to work with university students to share printed resources on any runoff election that may occur.

Graphic design doesn't have to be complicated. Perhaps you'll want to design your flyers in-house or work with a contract graphic designer for a project like this. Charlottesville Tomorrow has a strong brand identity, which allowed their flyer to be easily designed in Canva.

Get creative with where you focus. Voting districts offer one built-in structure for any engagement or tailoring the journalism you promote, but projects can also focus on other groups relevant for other goals: e.g. focus on current members so they can pass along your voter information, former subscribers so they can see what’s freely available, or those who have attended events with you previously so they want to engage further.

Traditional voter guides aren’t the only thing that makes sense for print either. Consider these ideas: