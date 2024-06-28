Behind the crisis at The Washington Post

In the last few weeks, The Washington Post’s publisher and CEO Will Lewis has come under increasing scrutiny for his role in the 2000s phone-hacking scandal in his native UK. In The Atlantic, Brian Stelter writes that the mood at the newspaper is “aggrieved, embarrassed, and exhausted” at both the financial situation of the paper and the reputational damage of the latest crisis. Some are wondering if owner Jeff Bezos really understands the problems at hand.

This type of mismanagement and financial struggles in news organizations can lead to demoralization and burnout. API offers resources for journalists navigating this type of newsroom environment as well as ways managers can help.

And scrutiny of Lewis continues. The Daily Beast reports that Lewis lied to London police about deleting emails relating to the phone hacking scandal — and tried to implicate former Prime Minister Gordon Brown instead.

But in Vanity Fair, London-based journalist Jon Allsop writes that American publications should refrain from characterizing Lewis’s behavior as emblematic of the British news industry overall.

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> When they won’t even say ‘no comment’ (Columbia Journalism Review)

Spokespeople for companies and political organizations are increasingly not responding to requests for comment; one study found a five-fold increase in “did not respond to a request for comment” in the last decade. Some communications advisors say it is more beneficial for an organization to release a press statement or post on social media rather than respond to reporters.

—

Culture & Inclusion

>> Journalism has become ground zero for the vocation crisis (The Conversation)

Journalists are increasingly feeling that their roles are interesting or socially valuable — and it’s contributing to people leaving the field.

>> New from API: How a ‘run of show’ document can make your journalism event a success (Better News)

The logistics of organizing and executing a successful live event can be daunting — and that’s where the “run of show” document comes in. This handy, one-stop reference helps staff get organized before an event and stay in sync through its close.

—

Community Engagement & Trust

>> Journalism’s trust problem is about money, not politics (The Conversation)

A new study into audience distrust of journalism found that adults believed that news outlets covered certain news stories because they wanted to reach a bigger audience and make more money. They felt that this created a bias for them to cover the news in a way that generates the most profit.

>> El País aims for the U.S. with a new, American Spanish-language edition (Nieman Lab)

In May, Spanish news outlet El País launched a US-focused digital edition aimed at Spanish-speakers across the country. The outlet is not targeting a specific demographic and covers a wide range of issues.

—

Revenue & Resilience

>> L.A. Taco was forced to furlough its staff. Reader support brought them back within 24 hours. (Poynter)

One day after L.A Taco, a food and culture-focused news outlet, furloughed three members of its staff, a membership drive pulled enough money to hire them all back. Editor-in-chief Javier Cabral said that even with the support, the news outlet is not fully sustainable and that they feel pressure for every article to be “a viral story that gets readers talking, that gets them excited — that moves the needle.”

>> New from API: The Beyond Print Toolkit (The Lenfest Institute)

Across the United States local newspapers are reducing print frequency or even eliminating print altogether. This guide is designed to help local newspapers build engaged digital audiences, create robust new revenue streams, and reimagine the role of print — all while continuing to produce essential journalism that serves their communities.

—

What else you need to know

🎓 Sewell Chan appointed executive editor of Columbia Journalism Review (Columbia Journalism Review)

🚀 Cityside launches Richmondside, its third local news site in California (Nieman Lab)

✈️ WikiLeaks’ Assange pleads guilty to publishing US military secrets in deal that secures his freedom (AP News)

⚖️ Behind closed doors, US reporter Gershkovich to go on trial in Russia (Reuters)

📻 Melissa Bell named CEO of Chicago Public Media, will oversee Sun-Times, WBEZ (Chicago Sun-Times)

—

Weekend reads

+ A gut punch leads to a newsroom policy manual – and some soul-searching, too (Local News Blues)

+ Generative AI can’t cite its sources: How will OpenAI keep its promise to media companies? (The Atlantic)

+ How I would—and wouldn’t—give away millions: Do’s and don’ts for journalism philanthropy (Substack, Second Rough Draft)