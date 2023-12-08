A letter from API’s CEO

The American Press Institute was founded in 1946 to train journalists throughout their careers with the skills they might need to stay ahead in a changing industry. Even then, there was a realization that we and our businesses would need to change to meet the information needs of our communities. API has evolved to meet that need throughout our history, and now we’re unveiling the next iteration.

We’re introducing you to a new logo and look for our main website and officially unveiling our updated messaging, some of which our executive team and I have been gradually introducing over the past several months. It centers community and advocates for a holistic approach to how we define the sustainability of individual news organizations and our industry. We hope it creates more clarity about what we do – and what we don’t. But one thing will remain the same: Our commitment to helping the journalism industry provide communities with the information they need to thrive in our democracy.

Our new mission simply states: We support local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations.

— Michael D. Bolden

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, journalists around the country discussed the difficulties of covering climate to a skeptical audience. Meteorologists and climatologists say they are leaving their positions because of the response from a vocal minority of climate deniers. At Trusting News, Lynn Walsh recommended that news outlets ask their audience what type of climate coverage is most useful, and be sure to acknowledge emotions in your coverage and engage with your audience when covering climate. And Angus M. Thuermer Jr. of Wyofile in Wyoming says that while some people will never be convinced, it’s worth doing the work. “There are people who are definitely willing to read news stories and reports that are even-handed, explaining relevant topics. Perhaps even just a small bite at a time.” (NPR, Trusting News, Columbia Journalism Review)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Most readers want publishers to label AI-generated articles — but trust outlets less when they do. But when the news outlets provided a list of sources that contributed to the article, that decline in trust disappeared. (Nieman Lab)

The AP Stylebook, a ‘toolbook, not a rulebook,’ is in constant evolution. The AP Style Committee focuses on big-picture issues that reshape or require new guidance, such as gender-neutral language and coverage of AI, race, disabilities, immigration and criminal justice. (Poynter)

Here’s how 13 news outlets are using LinkedIn newsletters. The platform is simple to use but has limitations for customization and metrics. (Nieman Lab)

NEW FROM API

Tell API and AP how to support your election coverage

The American Press Institute and The Associated Press want to support your 2024 election coverage. Read about our collaboration, and take this 4-minute survey to help us better support you.

How the AJC used a pop-up newsletter on a big news story to build new audience (Better News)

When the Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered the Fulton County, Ga., criminal indictments of Donald Trump and 18 of his associates this summer, it became clear that the coverage was garnering attention from new audiences — people from outside of Georgia, and people who don’t normally read the news. Combined with AJC’s goal to cover the entire arc of the indictments, not just the initial charges, the newsroom decided to launch a pop-up newsletter to keep new and existing audiences alike updated on the ongoing coverage. Editors shared their takeaways of quick-launching a new newsletter, including solidifying a workflow, not letting blockers stop progress and planning for organic growth.

SPECIAL EDITION: Year In Review 2023

Welcome to API’s Year in Review series! It’s been a busy year for us: we resumed our in-person summits, expanded our training portfolio, revised our look and messaging, and offered numerous grants, products and programs to journalists. Members of our team have also been speaking to groups, classes and conventions across the country. Here are just some of the resources we offered to help foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations in 2023.

By the numbers:

30 grants awarded to local news organizations as part of our Civic Discourse and Community Listening Fund, Beyond Print Convening funding, and our Table Stakes sprint grants for Mobilizing News and Product Development.

2500+ program participants via coaching, training cohorts and learning sessions, and our Journalism Programs portfolio. These include participants in cohorts through the API Inclusion Index, Table Stakes, Beyond Print and Source Matters, as well as conferences and training.

20 events, including in-person summits, virtual events on technology trends and mental health, and webinars for Table Stakes alumni.

FOR THE WEEKEND

