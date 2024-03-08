TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, Colorado Public Radio laid off 15 employees in audio and podcast production departments, while WBUR in Boston is considering a hiring freeze and reduction of jobs. (CPR, The Boston Globe)

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that a series of fake local news sites with Russian ties have popped up across the country. D.C. Weekly, the New York News Daily, the Chicago Chronicle and the Miami Chronicle are websites meant to look like authentic local news outlets, but that actually push pro-Kremlin propaganda. A disinformation expert said that the goal is not to fool discerning readers, but to “lend an aura of credibility to posts on social media spreading the disinformation.” (The New York Times)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

What happened when the Chicago Sun-Times freed the news. Staff sizes have grown, as have staff compensation and diversity, but the outlet has not fully recovered the losses from dropping its paywall. (Nieman Lab)

The City asked an AI to map its stories across NYC. The outlet used ChatGPT to read all of its stories and pinpoint where each story took place, which The City then plotted on a map. (The City)

LinkedIn doubles down on news as social rivals retreat. LinkedIn is the only social media platform that has increased traffic referrals to news sites over the past three years. (Axios)

NEW FROM API

American Press Institute expands collaboration with AP, launches election coverage webinar series

The American Press Institute is expanding its collaboration with The Associated Press to provide a series of monthly webinars to local media leaders and journalists in the months leading up to the 2024 U.S. elections. The two organizations will also develop and share practical resources throughout the year to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy. The seven-part webinar series will run on the last Thursday of each month from March through September.

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. The deadline to apply has been extended to TODAY, Friday, March 8.

How The Fayetteville Observer’s engagement work is giving Black professional women a chance to shine (Better News)

The Fayetteville Observer wanted to build truly meaningful engagement with Black professional women who were doing a lot of work to make the community better but not having their stories told. The outlet worked with Black women-owned businesses to host and cater a series of listening sessions for Black women who had been gifted digital subscriptions. The Observer found success by asking the women to invite a friend, let attendees dictate the agenda and encourage ongoing conversation in a private Facebook group. The efforts helped diversify the Observer’s news coverage, and spun off a networking group and community events for Black women.

+ How local news organizations are improving coverage for Latinx communities (Better News)

SPECIAL EDITION: MARKETING FOR LOCAL NEWS

Each week of March, Need to Know’s special editions will focus on marketing for local news. Kamila Jambulatova, American Press Institute’s Senior Communications Manager, shares advice and exercises to help small teams effectively promote their journalism and offerings — from building out marketing and outreach plans to mapping your audience journey.

Assess your marketing channels

When was the last time you really took stock of all the ways you can reach your audience? This week, take some time to audit your marketing channels and outreach lists. The goal is to assess where you stand and take a look at what works and what doesn’t. Sometimes this information can be scattered across the organization, creating unnecessary obstacles. However, having a centralized place where team members can easily review marketing channels can help streamline future projects.

Here are three steps to get started:

+ List: What are your current marketing channels? How big are they? Do you have them listed somewhere internally? Consider your website, social media accounts, newsletters, live events, printed content, SMS, push notifications, paid ads, radio/podcasts, direct mail and more.

+ Analyze: How are you tracking your performance? What metrics do you have available? Are there any glaring gaps? Do you need to set up any analytics or revive a comms channel that was previously abandoned? Are there ways you can be more efficient? Do you use tracking links for marketing campaigns? How do you SEO optimize your website?

+ Review: Which channels work best for you? Why? Which channels don’t work? Why? Are they worth your time? Are they serving your goals?

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How a fire on a dairy farm led us to more than a year’s worth of stories about immigrant dairy workers (ProPublica)

+ Settlement in Japanese court ends embarrassing episode for the Atlantic (The Washington Post)

+ The Boston Globe revisits an infamous murder — and confronts its own sins along the way (Nieman Lab)

+ Full text of A. G. Sulzberger’s 2024 Reuters Memorial Lecture: Journalistic independence in a time of division (The Reuters Institute)