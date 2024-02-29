OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Texas and Florida social media laws (NPR)

But did you know: All the social media cases in front of the Supreme Court this term (Columbia Journalism Review)

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in five social media cases that will be presented this term, all of which tackle how the First Amendment applies to social media platforms. The first two cases will determine whether public officials should be able to block constituents online. The second set of cases will determine whether the editorial discretion of social media companies can be limited under the First Amendment after Facebook removed Donald Trump from its platform for spreading Covid misinformation. The final case will similarly consider whether content moderation is a mode of censorship, based on the Biden administration’s push for social media companies to remove Covid and election misinformation from their platforms.

API UPDATE

How the Concord Monitor brought new voices to the opinion section by hosting a writing workshop series (Better News)

The Concord Monitor’s opinion section runs submissions from readers and community members, and the newsroom wanted to expand the diversity of voices represented in the section. They worked with a local high school studies teacher and an education facilitator to build a curriculum for two-hour active participation workshops at a local library, with the goal of equipping people with tools and inspiration to submit to the column. Following the effort, the Concord Monitor ran submissions from five new authors, and many occasional authors started submitting regularly and sparked conversation between readers.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Exploring new ways to build audience with investigative news, paywalls and partnerships (Editor & Publisher)

Progressive digital news outlet Raw Story has been around for two decades, and its leaders knew it needed to update its audience and revenue models after site traffic from Facebook dried up. Raw Story had always been a free-access site that pulled revenue from ads, but they tried a hybrid paywall approach that placed highly clickable content — breaking news, corruption and political skirmishes — in front of the paywall with ads. They also invested in investigative reporting on extremism, which has drawn new audiences, and partnered with more than 30 newsrooms to share content.

TRY THIS AT HOME

San Francisco Chronicle tries an AI chatbot — er, Chowbot — for food recs (Nieman Lab)

For its first foray into AI-powered audience engagement, the San Francisco Chronicle launched Chowbot, which recommends restaurants based on specific food or location requests. In a Q&A alongside the launch of the tool earlier this week, editors explained how the tool works and why it’s trustworthy: results are based on the paper’s own reviews and guides, so every restaurant that could be recommended has been visited by a staffer. The tool accentuates rather than replaces the work of the newsroom, and the bot’s limitations — not suggesting alternatives if a Chronicle-reviewed suggestion isn’t available — keep results focused and accurate.

OFFSHORE

Google hit with $2.3 bln lawsuit by Axel Springer, other media groups (Reuters)

A lawsuit brought by 32 European publishers seeks $2.3 billion from Google to address losses the companies suffered due to the search engine’s digital advertising practices. Google’s ad tech business is under fire in Europe for antitrust violations, and the publishers argue they would have received significantly more ad revenue if Google didn’t abuse its dominant position in the market.

OFFBEAT

Threads widens the gap with X, with triple the daily downloads on iOS (TechCrunch)

Of all the post-Musk Twitter spinoffs, Threads is seeing the most downloads — including over X, formerly Twitter. The Meta-created app has three times the daily downloads of X, a spike after having about the same number of downloads as X since its launch last summer until December, when the number of Threads downloads started rising. If the trend continues, Threads could be the dominant microblogging platform, once again giving Meta more control over the news ecosystem on the app. Meta has said it won’t amplify news or political content on Threads.

SHAREABLE

LGBTQ+ media broke details about Nex Benedict’s gender identity. Mainstream media reacted slowly (Poynter)

The death of a nonbinary teenager in Oklahoma following an attack in a school bathroom is now national news, but it took days for mainstream outlets to report on Nex Benedict’s identity. Sue Kerr, who covers the deaths of transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals in her blog Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents said she was shocked at how long it took local and national outlets to correctly identify Benedict. Other LGBTQ+ journalists broke the news on the connection between Benedict’s death and a focus on their school district by Chaya Raichik, who targets LGBTQ+ people through her Libs of TikTok social media accounts.