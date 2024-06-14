Where, how and why people get their news

Last week, the Institute for Nonprofit News’s annual survey found that the average readership for nonprofits news outlets declined by about one-third last year. This has particularly hit larger outlets with a more dispersed audience who have seen lower referrals from social media and other platforms, according to Nieman Lab.

This is despite new data from the Pew Research Center found that half of Americans get their news from social media at least sometimes, with users of X saying that keeping up with news is a primary reason they use the platform. And though users on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are less likely to go to those platforms seeking news, they will often see news or news-related content once they’re there.

Also in Nieman Lab, Joshua Benton writes about a new study that explores correlations between personality type and news consumption. The study found the strongest connection between “neuroticism” and avoiding news, particularly political news in times of stress.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Alito bashes ProPublica for reporting on Supreme Court ethics (Rolling Stone)

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accused ProPublica and other media of targeting him and the other justices for their decisions. He also implied that the motivation had to do with partisan funding for those organizations.

Culture & Inclusion

>> Black women are leaving journalism and it’s a huge loss (Refinery29)

As layoffs have hit the media industry, Black women are leaving journalism altogether after working in newsrooms that didn’t value their perspectives. “We feel underpaid, devalued, and taken for granted. But, without Black writers, we lose out on important Black stories,” writes ​Habiba Katsha.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> A radio station amplifying the voices of Nigerian women (Reuters Institute)

Women Radio WFM 91.7 launched in Nigeria in 2015 as the first all-women radio station. The station covers all of the beats of a traditional news outlet, but all of the programming is “female-centric” and shows focus on under-discussed issues like pregnancy issues and supporting girls’ education.

>> How Newslaundry worked with its users to make its journalism more accessible (Nieman Lab)

In the last few years, the Indian news outlet Newslaundry has been focusing on improving its accessibility by talking to readers about their needs. Their new stable of accessibility features, called NewsAble, is focused on helping disabled Indians access their content.

Revenue & Resilience

>> What can The Wall Street Journal’s new ad campaign tell us about its future? (Nieman Lab)

The Journal has launched a new “It’s Your Business” campaign, which aims to increase brand awareness with a wider demographic, increase subscriber growth and shift the perception of the paper, especially with younger readers.

>> Bureau of Investigative Journalism in drive to diversify grant-led funding model (Press Gazette)

The UK’s nonprofit Bureau of Investigative Journalism is moving to diversify its revenue streams away from foundation funding. They are now launching a paid membership program, with the goal of 1,000 paying members by the beginning of 2025.

