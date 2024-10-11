4 ways outlets are convening community — and seeing loyalty and revenue follow

Local news organizations are uniquely positioned to not only share news and information with their communities, but play other roles outside of gathering the facts — a social connector, a convener of people across differences and a facilitator for addressing community challenges.

Earlier this year, the American Press Institute gathered news leaders to identify and explore ways to embrace these roles at the Local News Summit on Rural Journalism, Community and Sustainability. We heard how news organizations are fostering community in news deserts or using spaces and events to gather people in meaningful ways — and earning revenue, too. We also heard from non-news experts on how to serve as public forums or social connectors.

We asked four summit participants to share more about the ways they are connecting with the rural communities they serve:

To learn more about supporting future API Local News Summits of news leaders, or if you’re curious about API’s work on Revenue & Resilience more broadly, please contact us.